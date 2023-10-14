No winners sees lottery jackpot reach £5 million By Press Association October 14 2023, 10.39pm Share No winners sees lottery jackpot reach £5 million Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4783565/no-winners-sees-lottery-jackpot-reach-5-million/ Copy Link Wednesday’s jackpot will be an estimated £5 million (PA) Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5 million after no players won the top prize in Saturday’s draw. The winning Lotto numbers were 04, 27, 28, 31, 51 and 57 – while the bonus number was 48. No-one matched all six numbers or five of the six numbers plus the bonus. Set of balls four and draw machine Arthur were used. Likewise, no-one won the £350,000 top prize for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw. Three ticket holders took home £13,000 each by matching four of the five numbers. The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 06, 07, 16 and 36 – and the Thunderball was 07. No ticket-holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball. But four players did match all five regular numbers, earning them £5,000 each.