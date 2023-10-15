Rugby player dies following cardiac arrest during match in Cambridgeshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby player dies following cardiac arrest during match in Cambridgeshire

By Press Association
Wisbech Rugby Club were playing Diss Rugby Football Club in the match (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wisbech Rugby Club were playing Diss Rugby Football Club in the match (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A rugby player has died after suffering from cardiac arrest at a match in Cambridgeshire.

Emergency services responded to calls that Arturas Rudys, 27, had collapsed during a match at Wisbech Rugby Club on Chapel Road, Wisbech, on Saturday.

East of England Ambulance Service said Mr Rudys was in cardiac arrest and responders carried out CPR, including using a defibrillator.

However, he could not be resuscitated and died at the scene.

Diss Rugby Football Club, Wisbech’s opponents in the Eastern Counties First Division fixture, said in a post on Facebook the game had been abandoned following the incident.

A statement released on Wisbech Rugby Club’s website on Sunday said: “It is with great sadness that the club announces the death of Arturas Rudys during a match played on Saturday 14th October.

“Arturas, aged 27, was a hugely valued and respected member of our club who began his time at Wisbech RFC in 2013.

“Wisbech RFC thanks everyone who helped Arturas in his immediate moments of need yesterday including, club first aiders, teammates, and Diss RFC.

“The club also wishes to thank the emergency services and first responders who attended the scene.

“As a club we are in touch with Arturas’ family to offer our heartfelt sympathies and support.”

It said the club had cancelled all rugby activities in the coming days as a mark of respect.

A GoFundMe page set up by Mr Rudys’ partner, Jolita Kiseliovaite, had raised over £6,000 in support by Sunday afternoon.

Club secretary David Dobson told the PA news agency: “He was, right from the start, a very polite and personable young man keen to get involved in rugby.

“He played some rugby in Lithuania before the family moved to England, and he got involved in the club.

“He made an immediate impact with players his own age and players older as a lad who was eager to improve his game and make himself available to play.”