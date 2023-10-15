More than half of women jailed serve sentences under six months – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than half of women jailed serve sentences under six months – study

By Press Association
The women’s prison population has risen over this year (Tim Ockenden/PA) (PA Archive)
More than half of women sent to prison last year were given sentences of less than six months, analysis has revealed.

The Prison Reform Trust found 58% of prison sentences for women in 2022 fell within the timeframe, despite the Ministry of Justice saying shorter sentences are associated with higher levels of reoffending.

The analysis of local court area data showed “theft from shops” was the most frequent offence, accounting for 36% of the total sentences of this length for women.

A total of 4,120 prison sentences were passed for women in 2022, a 44% reduction since 2014, as the Government’s female offender strategy delivery plan aims to put fewer women behind bars.

But, as of October 6, the women’s prison population stands at 3,604, a rise of 15% since January.

Nottinghamshire (73%), Durham and Derbyshire (both 70%) had the highest proportion of custodial sentences less than months, among police areas with larger sentence totals in England and Wales, while Merseyside (43%) and Sussex (45%) had the lowest.

A Ministry of Justice study published in 2019 found sentencing offenders to short-term custody with supervision on release was associated with higher proven reoffending than if they had instead received community orders or suspended sentence orders.

Pia Sinha, chief executive of the Prison Reform Trust, said: “Sixteen years on from Baroness Corston’s seminal review on women’s offending, we continue to see too many women being sent to prison to serve pointless, short sentences.

“The Government’s own evidence shows that community sentences see fewer people go on to commit crimes in future.

“The unfolding capacity crisis is a chance for a reset on how we use these ineffective disposals.

“In doing so, the Government can learn from the progress made in many local areas to develop a joined-up response to women’s offending, which is often driven by addictions and mental ill health.

“The answers lie in proper investment in treatment and care in the community, not prison.”