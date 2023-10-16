Court arguments due in bid to gag Donald Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Court arguments due in bid to gag Donald Trump

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (AP)
Former president Donald Trump at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (AP)

Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Donald Trump will argue in court on Monday over a proposed gag order.

The gag order is aimed at reining in the former president’s diatribes against likely witnesses and others in his 2020 election interference case in Washington.

In pressing US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to impose the order, special counsel Jack Smith’s team has accused Mr Trump of using increasingly incendiary rhetoric to try to undermine the public’s confidence in the justice system and taint the jury pool.

The former president’s defence has called the proposal an unconstitutional effort to “silence” his political speech as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Trump Capitol Riot Gag Order
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan (Administrative Office of the US Courts/AP)

His lawyers wrote in court papers: “This desperate effort at censorship is unconstitutional on its face.”

It comes on the heels of the judge overseeing Mr Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York imposing a more limited gag order, prohibiting personal attacks against court personnel following a social media post which maligned the judge’s principal clerk.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to bar Mr Trump and lawyers from making statements “that pose a substantial likelihood of material prejudice to this case”, including inflammatory or intimidating remarks about witnesses, lawyers and other people involved in the case.

It is not clear whether the judge, who has said Mr Trump does not have to attend the hearing, will issue a ruling on Monday.

It is the first time the lawyers will appear before the judge since she denied Mr Trump’s request to recuse herself from the case, which alleges he illegally schemed to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden. Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The defence had claimed Ms Chutkan’s comments about Mr Trump in other cases raised questions about whether she had prejudged his guilt, but she said her comments were mischaracterised and there was no need for her to step aside.

Mr Trump has frequently used social media to attack her, prosecutors, likely witnesses and others, despite warnings from the judge – who was appointed by president Barack Obama – that inflammatory comments could force her to move up the trial which is scheduled to begin in March.