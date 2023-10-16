£77m paid out so far to survivors of historical institutional abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

£77m paid out so far to survivors of historical institutional abuse

By Press Association
Some £77m has so far been paid to survivors of historical institutional abuse at state, church or charity-run homes in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Some £77m has so far been paid to survivors of historical institutional abuse at state, church or charity-run homes in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Some £77 million has been paid to survivors of historical institutional abuse, it has emerged.

The awards have been made to those who suffered abuse at state, church or charity-run homes in Northern Ireland in the past.

Support and compensation for victims were among the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI), which revealed sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the homes from 1922 to 1995.

On Monday, Stormont’s Executive Office said that so far more than 4,035 applications have been made and award determinations totalling some £77 million paid out in redress.

Historical Institutional Abuse inquiry
Retired High Court judge Sir Anthony Hart, with David Lane (left) and Geraldine Doherty at the end of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press/PA)

The next phase of the awareness campaign for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse is now set to be rolled out.

This phase will focus on using digital media and outdoor advertising to increase awareness of the support, services and compensation available for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse.

It will build on the newspaper advertising, posters and social media videos issued in March and the leaflets distributed to every household in Northern Ireland in May.

Patrick Gallagher, director of victims and survivors at the Executive Office, said they want to reach all those victims and survivors who are not yet aware of the help and support available to them.

“Since its establishment on 31 March 2020, the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board (Hiarb) has received over 4,035 applications and made award determinations totalling some £77 million,” he said.

“We want to continue our efforts to reach those victims and survivors who are unaware of the help and support that is now available to them.”

The campaign also highlights the roles of Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse (Cosica) Fiona Ryan, the Victims and Survivors Service (VSS), as well as Hiarb, and provides contact details for those seeking support.