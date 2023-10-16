Macron holds security meeting with France on high alert after school stabbing

French President Emmanuel Macron is holding a special security meeting with the country on high alert over feared terror threats.

The meeting comes after a school where a teacher was fatally stabbed last week was evacuated over a bomb alert.

Several hundred pupils and teachers could be seen going back into the Gambetta-Carnot high school in the northern town of Arras after what appeared to be a false alarm.

A teacher at the school was killed and three other people were wounded on Friday in an attack by a former student suspected of Islamic radicalisation.

People lay flowers at the entrance of the Gambetta high school (AP)

The prefecture of the northern region where the high school is located said that “all precautionary and safety measures” have been taken after the bomb threat was made via a police website. A specialist team is on site.

The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace were evacuated on Saturday after receiving bomb threats.

Mr Macron cut short travel plans abroad to hold a security meeting with the prime minister and other key government members as well as top military and counter-terrorism officials. Mr Macron had initially planned to attend a summit on the Western Balkans in Tirana, Albania.

Education minister Gabriel Attal said 168 bomb threats in French schools have been reported since the beginning of September. “This is inadmissible and unacceptable,” he said.

The French government heightened the national threat alert and ordered up to 7,000 soldiers to be deployed by Monday night and until further notice to bolster security and vigilance around France.

The alert appears to have been a false alarm (AP)

All French schools are holding a moment of silence on Monday in homage to the teacher who was fatally stabbed in Friday’s attack.

The silence will also pay tribute to another teacher, Samuel Paty, who was killed exactly three years ago near his Paris area school. He was beheaded by a radicalised Chechen later killed by police.

In a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Macron said “we took action, we are taking action and we will continue to take action to ensure that school remains a sanctuary for our students and for all those who work there”.

He added: “To blind hatred, we will always oppose the inextinguishable thirst for teaching. The thirst for knowledge. The thirst for living free.”

Counter-terrorism authorities are investigating Friday’s stabbing, and the suspected assailant and several others are in custody, prosecutors said.

Police officers escort children outside the school (AP)

The suspect had been under recent surveillance by intelligence services for radicalisation. Court documents viewed by The Associated Press show he is from the Ingushetia region in Russia’s Caucasus Mountains, which neighbours Chechnya.

The prosecutor said the alleged assailant was a former student there and repeatedly shouted “Allahu akbar”, or “God is great”, during the attack.

Prosecutors are considering charges of terrorism-related murder and attempted murder against the suspect.

The dead man was Dominique Bernard, a French language teacher in the northern city of Arras at the Gambetta-Carnot school, which enrols students ages 11-18.

Another teacher and a security guard were in critical condition with wounds from the stabbing, police said. The counter-terrorism prosecutor said a cleaning worker was also injured.