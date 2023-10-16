Macron holds security meeting with France on high alert after school stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macron holds security meeting with France on high alert after school stabbing

By Press Association
A police officer guards the entrance of the Gambetta high school (AP)
A police officer guards the entrance of the Gambetta high school (AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron is holding a special security meeting with the country on high alert over feared terror threats.

The meeting comes after a school where a teacher was fatally stabbed last week was evacuated over a bomb alert.

Several hundred pupils and teachers could be seen going back into the Gambetta-Carnot high school in the northern town of Arras after what appeared to be a false alarm.

A teacher at the school was killed and three other people were wounded on Friday in an attack by a former student suspected of Islamic radicalisation.

France School Attack
People lay flowers at the entrance of the Gambetta high school (AP)

The prefecture of the northern region where the high school is located said that “all precautionary and safety measures” have been taken after the bomb threat was made via a police website. A specialist team is on site.

The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace were evacuated on Saturday after receiving bomb threats.

Mr Macron cut short travel plans abroad to hold a security meeting with the prime minister and other key government members as well as top military and counter-terrorism officials. Mr Macron had initially planned to attend a summit on the Western Balkans in Tirana, Albania.

Education minister Gabriel Attal said 168 bomb threats in French schools have been reported since the beginning of September. “This is inadmissible and unacceptable,” he said.

The French government heightened the national threat alert and ordered up to 7,000 soldiers to be deployed by Monday night and until further notice to bolster security and vigilance around France.

French school
The alert appears to have been a false alarm (AP)

All French schools are holding a moment of silence on Monday in homage to the teacher who was fatally stabbed in Friday’s attack.

The silence will also pay tribute to another teacher, Samuel Paty, who was killed exactly three years ago near his Paris area school. He was beheaded by a radicalised Chechen later killed by police.

In a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Macron said “we took action, we are taking action and we will continue to take action to ensure that school remains a sanctuary for our students and for all those who work there”.

He added: “To blind hatred, we will always oppose the inextinguishable thirst for teaching. The thirst for knowledge. The thirst for living free.”

Counter-terrorism authorities are investigating Friday’s stabbing, and the suspected assailant and several others are in custody, prosecutors said.

France School Attack
Police officers escort children outside the school (AP)

The suspect had been under recent surveillance by intelligence services for radicalisation. Court documents viewed by The Associated Press show he is from the Ingushetia region in Russia’s Caucasus Mountains, which neighbours Chechnya.

The prosecutor said the alleged assailant was a former student there and repeatedly shouted “Allahu akbar”, or “God is great”, during the attack.

Prosecutors are considering charges of terrorism-related murder and attempted murder against the suspect.

The dead man was Dominique Bernard, a French language teacher in the northern city of Arras at the Gambetta-Carnot school, which enrols students ages 11-18.

Another teacher and a security guard were in critical condition with wounds from the stabbing, police said. The counter-terrorism prosecutor said a cleaning worker was also injured.