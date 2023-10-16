Biden postpones Colorado trip as Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies

US President Joe Biden has postponed a trip to Colorado to stay in Washington and focus on the growing conflict in the Middle East.

Mr Biden had been heading to the Colorado congressional district of representative Lauren Boebert, where he was to visit CS wind, the world’s largest facility for wind tower manufacturing.

Instead, Mr Biden is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings with aides on Israel and growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

He is also weighing up a possible visit to the region in a powerful show of support for Israel following the October 7 attack by Hamas that killed more than 1,400 people, including at least 30 US citizens.