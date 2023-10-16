Man jailed for 29 years for murdering wife and blaming teenage son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed for 29 years for murdering wife and blaming teenage son

By Press Association
Amidu Koroma has been jailed for life (PA)
A delivery driver who murdered his wife, set fire to their home, and blamed their teenage son has been jailed for at least 29 years.

Amidu Koroma, 48, stabbed 46-year-old community nurse Mariam Kamara four times in the face, neck and chest with a kitchen knife as she slept in her bed.

He then used petrol to start a fire to hide what he had done before blaming his 19-year-old son Ishmael, wrongly accusing him of being mentally disturbed and re-enacting a scene from the Netflix thriller You.

But jurors heard the couple’s relationship was “toxic” and Ms Kamara had repeatedly expressed fears to friends that he was going to kill her.

Jurors were also told that the defendant, who had a child with another woman, had feared she would leave him for a man she had struck up an intimate friendship with in Sierra Leone.

Koroma was found guilty of Ms Kamara’s murder and arson following a trial at the Old Bailey.

On Monday, Judge Rebecca Poulet KC jailed him for life with a minimum term of 29 years with a concurrent sentence of seven years for arson.

Amidu Koroma court case
Mariam Kamara who was murdered by her husband Amidu Koroma (Met Police/PA)

The judge told Koroma he had planned the murder because he did not want Ms Kamara to travel to Sierra Leone.

She went on: “You had planned to burn her body and thereby destroy the evidence of her injuries but very careful investigation and your own inconsistent statements have exposed your crimes and your undoubted responsibility for them.”

The judge said that blaming his son was a “particularly cruel and unpleasant” aspect of the case.

Other aggravating features included the fact that the killing was carried out in a background of abuse and “terrifying threats”, and that the victim’s son, then aged 17, was asleep in the house.

Contrary to the defendant’s claims, Ishmael was a “typical teenager” and Ms Kamara was a “deeply caring and responsible mother”, the judge said.

In a victim impact statement, Ishmael, who is now studying accountancy at university, spoke of how much he missed his mother and had been deeply affected by her death, now finding himself unable to trust anyone.

Previously, the court had heard how Ishmael had called emergency services in the early hours of January 24 2022 after fire broke out in an upstairs bedroom of the family home in Railton Road, Brixton, south London.

As flames and smoke gushed from a first-floor window, the defendant calmly told emergency workers that his wife was trapped inside, the court heard.

Ms Kamara’s badly burnt body was later found lying on her bed surrounded by the distinctive smell of petrol.

An empty jerry can and funnel was discarded on the ground floor and the victim’s blood was identified on bannisters near the bottom of the stairs.

A post-mortem examination concluded Ms Kamara had died from stab wounds to the neck and chest before the fire started.

The defendant denied going into the blazing bedroom yet had sustained a burn to his foot from close proximity to the flames.

An analysis of his clothes revealed heat damage caused by exposure to flames, jurors were told.

A kitchen knife stored in a block was examined and found to have Ms Kamara’s blood on it.

In a police interview, Koroma claimed he had been asleep on the sofa and was woken by the smoke alarm at 3am.

During the trial, he changed his account saying Ishmael had woken him up downstairs and he had initially lied to protect him.

Under cross-examination, Ishmael denied being unstable and killing his mother after having a bad parents’ evening.