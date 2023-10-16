Italy approves budget that aims to boost household spending and births

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Italy approves budget that aims to boost household spending and births

By Press Association
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni announced the measures (LaPresse/AP)
Italy’s far-right-led government has approved a budget for next year that aims to bolster public health services, encourage families to have more children and put more money in the pockets of low- and medium-wage earners.

Premier Giorgia Meloni said the 24 billion euro (£20.7 billion) budget, which includes five billion euro (£4.3 billion) in spending cuts, is in line with the government’s priorities.

She described it as both “serious” and “realistic”, even as Italy faces an expected increase of 13 billion euro (£11.2 billion) in payments to service its public debt as interest rates increase.

The budget was approved by Ms Meloni’s cabinet in a one-hour meeting before being sent for EU approval.

Italian finance minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has expressed confidence that the budget would be accepted by both the EU and markets.

Ms Meloni also announced moves to boost the birth rate (LaPresse/AP)

A cut in payroll taxes will put 100 euro (£86.50) a month in the pockets of 14 million Italians, a move aimed at boosting spending power in the face of higher inflation, Ms Meloni said.

The budget also includes payroll tax breaks to women with at least two children and will guarantee free nursery school from the second child onward in a bid to “undo the story that having children is a disincentive to work”.

Some three billion euro (£2.59 billion) has been earmarked for Italy’s public health services, with a goal of reducing waiting times for services in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani, head of the Forza Italia party, called the waiting lists “a national shame”, commenting: “You can’t die of cancer because they do a scan when you are no longer there.”

The budget also raises the minimum pension, while cutting from 90 euro to 70 euro (£78 to £60.50) the annual fee assessed to households to support RAI state television.

Ms Meloni’s cabinet approved funds to build a long-discussed bridge connecting mainland Italy to Sicily, a pet project of League leader Matteo Salvini, who is the infrastructure minister.

Mr Salvini said work would begin next year.