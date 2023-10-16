Bus crashes into Manchester city centre shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Bus crashes into Manchester city centre shop

By Press Association
Emergency services at the scene of a bus crash at the City Tower building close to Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens Metrolink stop (Peter Byrne/PA)
Emergency services at the scene of a bus crash at the City Tower building close to Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens Metrolink stop (Peter Byrne/PA)

Emergency services are in attendance after a bus crashed into a shop in Manchester city centre.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were dispatched after reports of the incident in Piccadilly Gardens.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service confirmed there are “a number of casualties”.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Monday: “At around 1pm today, police were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a shop in Piccadilly Gardens.

Emergency services at the scene of a bus crash at the City Tower building close to Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens Metrolink stop
Emergency services at the scene of a bus crash at the City Tower building in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Police alongside colleagues in the North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue have been in attendance.

“There are road closures in the area whilst emergency services remain at the scene dealing with the collision and officers from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are in attendance.

“We would ask members of the public to avoid the area where possible whilst officers establish the full circumstances.”

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.15pm today, two fire engines from Manchester Central and Salford fire stations as well as the technical response unit from Ashton fire station were called to an incident on Parker Street, Manchester city centre.

“Crews remain in attendance.”

Emergency services at the scene of a bus crash at the City Tower building close to Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens Metrolink stop
Emergency services at the scene of the crash (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “We have responded to an incident reported as a bus colliding with a building. The 999 call was received at 1.13pm.

“We have four ambulances, two senior paramedics, a cycle responder, an operations manager and the Hazardous Area Response Team on the scene.”