‘No justification’ in DUP delay in returning to Stormont – Finucane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘No justification’ in DUP delay in returning to Stormont – Finucane

By Press Association
John Finucane said Sinn Fein has had ‘various proposals’ put to it recently (PA)
John Finucane said Sinn Fein has had ‘various proposals’ put to it recently (PA)

There is “no justification” for the DUP’s delay in returning to devolved government at Stormont, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane has said.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson earlier described the next few weeks as “vital” as his party continues to talk with the UK Government over its concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements.

He said his party has had “various proposals” put to it in recent weeks, but “not yet a comprehensive paper in terms of all of the issues and concerns that we have”, adding they are continuing to engage with the Government.

The DUP withdrew from the Stormont Executive in February 2022 in protest against the internal UK trade barriers created by the post-Brexit protocol.

DUP annual conference
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson delivers his keynote speech during his party’s annual conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Saturday. (Liam McBurney/PA)

Powersharing is unable to function in Northern Ireland without the participation of the largest unionist party.

The UK and EU agreed the Windsor Framework earlier this year in an attempt to address unionist concerns about the protocol, but the DUP has indicated it will not return to the Stormont Assembly until the Government provides further assurances over Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

Sir Jeffrey said there is “further work to be done on several key elements”, adding the next few weeks will be “vital in terms of progress that we need to make”.

Mr Finucane responded saying every day is vital for people who are on hospital waiting lists, workers and families facing a brutal cost-of-living crisis and those who look to their political representatives to “honour the result of last year’s election to form an Assembly and an Executive”.

“That’s what we are ready to do. We’ve been ready to do that since last May,” he said.

“There shouldn’t be any further delay for the Assembly and the Executive to be restored.

“We need that collective voice to ask for the resources to begin to tackle the problems that we have, and we also have huge opportunities in the next couple of weeks.

“We have a delegation of over 40 businesses under the leadership of Joe Kennedy III. That presents a huge opportunity to create jobs, for businesses to add to the investment they have already made here.

“We should be grabbing that with both hands. To miss or not to maximise that potential is unforgivable and that’s why we need an Assembly and an Executive without delay.

“I think we run the risk when we talk about weeks or we talk about months that we provide cover for delay that isn’t justified.

“There was no justification for not taking your place in the Assembly or the Executive last year, there hasn’t been any justification for it every day since.”