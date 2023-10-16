Counter-terror officers lead murder probe after man found with fatal injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Counter-terror officers lead murder probe after man found with fatal injuries

By Press Association
A property has been cordoned off in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
A property has been cordoned off in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Counter-terror officers are leading a murder investigation after a man was found fatally injured in the street.

Inquiries are continuing into the incident which started in Wharton Street, Hartlepool, at 5.17am on Sunday.

Cleveland Police were called to a property and found an injured man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital.

But a second man was found on nearby Tees Street, and he died at the scene.

Hartlepool street
A 44-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

A 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and he remains in custody.
Police have been granted a further 12 hours to question him.

The Head of Counter-Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said: “Although our inquiries are still at a very early stage, the circumstances surrounding this incident have resulted in Counter-Terrorism Policing taking the lead for this investigation.

“From the inquiries undertaken so far, there is no evidence to suggest that there was any other person involved in the attack, and, at this time, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the man killed yesterday, and our thoughts are with the man who remains in hospital.”

Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life yesterday.

“Though incidents of this nature are very rare, I understand the concern that yesterday’s events will have caused amongst our local community.

“We have local officers patrolling in the area to provide reassurance to our local communities.

Hartlepool street
Another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

“We continue to work closely with colleagues from Counter-Terrorism Policing North East as the investigation progresses.

“We are also working with other partner agencies and key community representatives to reassure them and keep them informed.

“I would like to offer my thanks to the attending officers who swiftly responded to this incident.

“A man has been arrested in connection with it and remains in custody.”

A police cordon remained in place outside a terraced property on Wharton Terrace, with an officer in a car stationed outside.

Two bunches of flowers had been left as a tribute.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said the cordoned-off property is used to house asylum seekers.

He said: “Everyone here knows there’s asylum seekers living there.

“There’s always people coming and going there.”