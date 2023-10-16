Counter-terror officers lead murder probe after man found with fatal injuries

Counter-terror officers are leading a murder investigation after a man was found fatally injured in the street.

Inquiries are continuing into the incident which started in Wharton Street, Hartlepool, at 5.17am on Sunday.

Cleveland Police were called to a property and found an injured man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital.

But a second man was found on nearby Tees Street, and he died at the scene.

A 44-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

A 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and he remains in custody.

Police have been granted a further 12 hours to question him.

The Head of Counter-Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said: “Although our inquiries are still at a very early stage, the circumstances surrounding this incident have resulted in Counter-Terrorism Policing taking the lead for this investigation.

“From the inquiries undertaken so far, there is no evidence to suggest that there was any other person involved in the attack, and, at this time, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the man killed yesterday, and our thoughts are with the man who remains in hospital.”

Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life yesterday.

“Though incidents of this nature are very rare, I understand the concern that yesterday’s events will have caused amongst our local community.

“We have local officers patrolling in the area to provide reassurance to our local communities.

Another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

“We continue to work closely with colleagues from Counter-Terrorism Policing North East as the investigation progresses.

“We are also working with other partner agencies and key community representatives to reassure them and keep them informed.

“I would like to offer my thanks to the attending officers who swiftly responded to this incident.

“A man has been arrested in connection with it and remains in custody.”

A police cordon remained in place outside a terraced property on Wharton Terrace, with an officer in a car stationed outside.

Two bunches of flowers had been left as a tribute.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said the cordoned-off property is used to house asylum seekers.

He said: “Everyone here knows there’s asylum seekers living there.

“There’s always people coming and going there.”