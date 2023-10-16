One person seriously hurt and nine others in hospital after Manchester bus crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

One person seriously hurt and nine others in hospital after Manchester bus crash

By Press Association
The pavement was cordoned off with the bus’s front end inside a bubble tea shop called T4 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The pavement was cordoned off with the bus’s front end inside a bubble tea shop called T4 (Peter Byrne/PA)

One person has suffered serious injuries and nine others were taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a shop in Manchester city centre.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were dispatched after reports of the incident in Piccadilly Gardens.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said one person had serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Ten others were assessed, with nine taken to hospital.

Photos from the scene show the pavement cordoned off with the bus’s front end inside a bubble tea shop called T4.

Emergency services at the scene of a bus crash at the City Tower building close to Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens Metrolink stop
Emergency services at the scene of a bus crash at the City Tower building in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “At around 1.15pm this afternoon, we responded to a bus crash near Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester.

“Four ambulances, two senior paramedics, a cycle responder, an operational commander and the Hazardous Area Response Team responded to the scene after it was reported the vehicle had driven into a building.

“One patient with serious injuries was quickly conveyed to hospital. Ten others were assessed, with nine taken to hospital. We wish all those involved a full and swift recovery.”

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “At around 1pm today, police were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a shop in Piccadilly Gardens.

“Police, alongside colleagues in the North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue, have been in attendance.

“There are road closures in the area whilst emergency services remain at the scene dealing with the collision and officers from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are in attendance.

“We would ask members of the public to avoid the area where possible whilst officers establish the full circumstances.”

Emergency services at the scene of a bus crash at the City Tower building close to Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens Metrolink stop
Emergency services at the scene of the crash (Peter Byrne/PA)

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.15pm today, two fire engines from Manchester Central and Salford fire stations as well as the technical response unit from Ashton fire station were called to an incident on Parker Street, Manchester city centre.

“Crews were in attendance for around one hour and 45 minutes.”

Transport for Greater Manchester’s (TfGM) head of facilities management, Howard Hartley, said: “Bus and tram services are currently unable to stop at Piccadilly Gardens while emergency services deal with a serious incident.

“We have staff there who are on hand to help passengers and direct them to their nearest service, and I’d encourage anyone who usually catches a service in the area to check our website or social media channels for the latest information and advice.”

Ian Wood, spokesperson for T4 UK Franchise Ltd, said: “T4 UK has today been informed of the bus crash at our newly opened Manchester store.

“Firstly, we want to wish all of those involved in the crash a speedy recovery, we look forward to welcoming them to our store once fully recovered.

“We will remain closed until we are able to get the store back up on its feet. All staff members are okay although shaken up.”

A large police cordon remains in place as road collision investigators continue to work at the scene.