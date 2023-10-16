One person seriously hurt and nine others in hospital after Manchester bus crash

One person has suffered serious injuries and nine others were taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a shop in Manchester city centre.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were dispatched after reports of the incident in Piccadilly Gardens.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said one person had serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Ten others were assessed, with nine taken to hospital.

Photos from the scene show the pavement cordoned off with the bus’s front end inside a bubble tea shop called T4.

Emergency services at the scene of a bus crash at the City Tower building in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “At around 1.15pm this afternoon, we responded to a bus crash near Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester.

“Four ambulances, two senior paramedics, a cycle responder, an operational commander and the Hazardous Area Response Team responded to the scene after it was reported the vehicle had driven into a building.

“One patient with serious injuries was quickly conveyed to hospital. Ten others were assessed, with nine taken to hospital. We wish all those involved a full and swift recovery.”

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “At around 1pm today, police were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a shop in Piccadilly Gardens.

“Police, alongside colleagues in the North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue, have been in attendance.

“There are road closures in the area whilst emergency services remain at the scene dealing with the collision and officers from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are in attendance.

“We would ask members of the public to avoid the area where possible whilst officers establish the full circumstances.”

Emergency services at the scene of the crash (Peter Byrne/PA)

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.15pm today, two fire engines from Manchester Central and Salford fire stations as well as the technical response unit from Ashton fire station were called to an incident on Parker Street, Manchester city centre.

“Crews were in attendance for around one hour and 45 minutes.”

Transport for Greater Manchester’s (TfGM) head of facilities management, Howard Hartley, said: “Bus and tram services are currently unable to stop at Piccadilly Gardens while emergency services deal with a serious incident.

“We have staff there who are on hand to help passengers and direct them to their nearest service, and I’d encourage anyone who usually catches a service in the area to check our website or social media channels for the latest information and advice.”

Ian Wood, spokesperson for T4 UK Franchise Ltd, said: “T4 UK has today been informed of the bus crash at our newly opened Manchester store.

“Firstly, we want to wish all of those involved in the crash a speedy recovery, we look forward to welcoming them to our store once fully recovered.

“We will remain closed until we are able to get the store back up on its feet. All staff members are okay although shaken up.”

A large police cordon remains in place as road collision investigators continue to work at the scene.