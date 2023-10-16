Trump has narrow gagging order imposed by judge in election subversion case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Trump has narrow gagging order imposed by judge in election subversion case

By Press Association
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The judge overseeing the 2020 election subversion case against Donald Trump has imposed a narrow gagging order on him, barring the former president from making statements targeting prosecutors, possible witnesses and her staff.

The order by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is a milestone moment in the federal case in Washington DC which accuses the Republican of illegally conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team had raised alarm about a barrage of statements disparaging prosecutors, the judge and prospective witnesses which were said to risk undermining public confidence in the court system and causing witnesses or people who might be picked as jurors to feel harassed and intimidated.

Judge Chukan said there would be no restrictions on statements criticising the Justice Department generally or statements about Trump’s belief that the case is politically motivated.

She said Trump cannot mount a “smear campaign” against prosecutors and court personnel, adding: “No other criminal defendant would be allowed to do so, and I’m not going to allow it in this case.”

Judge Chutkan said she would impose “sanctions as may be necessary” if the order was violated, but was not more specific. Judges can threaten violators with fines or jail time, but jailing a presidential candidate could have serious political repercussions and pose logistical hurdles.

His lawyers fiercely opposed the order, saying it would unconstitutionally hinder his political speech.

In seeking the order, Mr Smith’s team accused the 2024 Republican presidential front-runner of using online attacks to try to undermine public confidence in the justice system and taint the jury pool.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan (Administrative Office of the US Courts/AP)

Trump lawyer John Lauro accused prosecutors of “seeking to censor a political candidate in the middle of a campaign”, but the judge hit back that Trump “does not have a right to say and do exactly as he pleases”.

“You keep talking about censorship like the defendant has unfettered First Amendment rights. He doesn’t,” Judge Chutkan said. “We’re not talking about censorship here. We’re talking restrictions to ensure there is a fair administration of justice on this case.”

The judge, who was appointed by Barack Obama, repeatedly warned Trump’s lawyer to keep politics out of the courtroom, and she cut him off when he suggested the case was politically motivated.

Prosecutor Molly Gaston on Monday told the judge that Trump’s lawyers were arguing their client is “above the law” and not subject to the same rules as other defendants. Ms Gaston said Trump knows that his posts “motivate people to threaten others”, and she argued those can not only pollute the jury pool but also chill witnesses.

“We have no interest in stopping the defendant from running for office or defending his reputation,” she said.

Special counsel Jack Smith
Special counsel Jack Smith (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Judge Chutkan also read aloud statements Trump made about her, deriding her as a “radical Obama hack”. Although she said she was “less concerned” about statements he made about her, she said his free speech does not extend to language that knowingly invites threats and harassment of “people who are simply doing their jobs”.

The gagging order proposal underscored the unprecedented complexities of prosecuting Trump, who has made the line of attack central to his campaign, and it presented a big test for Judge Chutkan, who must balance Trump’s right to defend himself publicly with the need to protect the integrity of the case.

Trump’s campaign had seized on the proposal of a gagging order in fundraising appeals, and Trump falsely characterised it as an attempt to prevent him from criticising Mr Biden.

Trump’s defence called the order request unconstitutional and a “desperate effort at censorship”.