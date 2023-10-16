Biden campaign launches account on Trump’s Truth Social network

President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign has launched an account on Donald Trump’s Truth Social network, attempting to poke online fun at the Republican candidate he may face again in next autumn’s election.

Under the handle @BidenHQ, the campaign posted: “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!”

It began its time on Truth Social by following just one account: Trump’s.

The former president has built a commanding early lead in the Republican primary, setting up a potential 2020 rematch with Mr Biden, despite Trump being indicted in four separate cases and facing 91 criminal charges.

Mr Biden’s campaign noted its move on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, writing: “We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny.

“Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them.”

A senior campaign aide said signing up might make Truth Social a little fun.

It is not the first time the Biden campaign has attempted to troll conservatives online, co-opting their messaging and online spaces.

In July, it turned a clip of staunch Trump supporter and Republican legislator Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing Mr Biden to presidents Franklin D Roosevelt and Lyndon B Johnson into an online ad.

After the first Republican presidential debate in September, Mr Biden’s campaign posted on X a video of one of Trump’s rivals, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, suggesting the former president’s administration grew federal deficits exponentially and contributed to current rising inflation rates. That ran under the phrase “Couldn’t agree more”.