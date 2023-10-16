Biden campaign launches account on Trump’s Truth Social network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biden campaign launches account on Trump’s Truth Social network

By Press Association
Joe Biden and Donald Trump (AP)
Joe Biden and Donald Trump (AP)

President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign has launched an account on Donald Trump’s Truth Social network, attempting to poke online fun at the Republican candidate he may face again in next autumn’s election.

Under the handle @BidenHQ, the campaign posted: “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!”

It began its time on Truth Social by following just one account: Trump’s.

The former president has built a commanding early lead in the Republican primary, setting up a potential 2020 rematch with Mr Biden, despite Trump being indicted in four separate cases and facing 91 criminal charges.

Mr Biden’s campaign noted its move on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, writing: “We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny.

“Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them.”

A senior campaign aide said signing up might make Truth Social a little fun.

It is not the first time the Biden campaign has attempted to troll conservatives online, co-opting their messaging and online spaces.

In July, it turned a clip of staunch Trump supporter and Republican legislator Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing Mr Biden to presidents Franklin D Roosevelt and Lyndon B Johnson into an online ad.

After the first Republican presidential debate in September, Mr Biden’s campaign posted on X a video of one of Trump’s rivals, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, suggesting the former president’s administration grew federal deficits exponentially and contributed to current rising inflation rates. That ran under the phrase “Couldn’t agree more”.