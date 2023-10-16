Belgium raises terror alert to highest level after two shot dead in Brussels

Belgian authorities have raised the terror alert to its highest level in the capital after the fatal shooting of two Swedish people in Brussels which Prime Minister Alexander De Croo suggested was linked to terrorism.

The OCAD anti-terror centre also said the terror alert for the rest of the country had been raised to its second-highest level.

Laura Demullier of the OCAD said the highest priority for authorities was to get thousands of football fans attending a Belgium-Sweden football match safely out of the the King Baudouin Stadium where the match was abandoned half-way through.

Police patrol outside the King Baudouin Stadium (Sylvain Plazy/AP)

The attacker was still at large and the killings happened three miles from the stadium, where more than 35,000 fans were watching the game.

“The population needs to be actively vigilant and avoid any unnecessary travel,” Ms Demullier said.

Raising the terror level to the top 4 rating means the threat is “extremely serious”. It previously stood at 2, which means the threat was average.

“I have just offered my sincere condolences to @SwedishPM following tonight’s harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels,” De Croo wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police cordon off the area where the shooting took place (Sylvain Plazy/AP)

“As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one.”

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was linked to international uproar over the Israel-Hamas war.

“A horrible shooting in Brussels, and the perpetrator is actively being tracked down,” said interior minister Annelies Verlinden, adding that she was joining government talks at the National Crisis Centre.

Media reports aired amateur videos showing a man shooting several times near a station using a large weapon.

Sweden supporters in the stands at the King Baudouin Stadium (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

A police official said the two victims were Swedes.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers arrived at the scene and sealed off the immediate neighbourhood. She declined to elaborate on circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting came at a time of increased vigilance linked to the Israel-Hamas war which has heightened tension in several European nations.

At the same time, the Belgian capital has been the scene of increased violence linked to increasing international drug trafficking.