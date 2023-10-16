Miniature Star Wars X-wing fighter fetches £2.5m at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Miniature Star Wars X-wing fighter fetches £2.5m at auction

By Press Association
A miniature model called Red Leader (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
A miniature model called Red Leader (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

A miniature X-wing Starfighter used in a Star Wars film has sold for 3.1 million dollars (£2.5 million) during an auction of items collected and created by long-time Hollywood model-maker Greg Jein.

The collection amassed by Mr Jein, who died last year at the age of 76, brought in about 13.6 million dollars (£11.1 million) during an event at Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

The auction house said everyone from model-makers to collectors and science-fiction fans attended, making the event its best attended in years.

Hollywood Model Maker Auction
Joshua Benesh, Heritage Auction’s chief strategy officer, talks to reporters about Greg Jein’s work and collection (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Joe Maddalena, Heritage’s executive vice president and a long-time friend of Mr Jein, said on Monday that the auction was “a profound testament to my friend as both a visual effects master and one of the great collectors”.

Mr Jein not only had an Oscar and Emmy-nominated career making miniature models for nearly half a century, but he also spent a lifetime collecting costumes, props, scripts, artwork, photographs and models from the shows he loved.

The Red Leader X-wing Starfighter – used in the 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope – sold after a bidding duel between two collectors, the auction house said.

Also going for an eye-popping amount was a Star Wars Stormtrooper costume that sold for 645,000 dollars (£528,000).

A rare surviving spacesuit from Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey sold for 447,000 dollars (£366,000).

Hollywood Model Maker Auction
An Imperial Stormtrooper costume from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Mr Jein was a fan of Star Trek before he worked on the franchise, and some of the items he collected were popular at the auction.

A filming model of the SS Botany Bay vessel from Star Trek: The Original Series from the 1960s went for 200,000 dollars (£164,000) while prop devices from that series like a hero phaser went for 187,500 dollars (£153,000) and a tricorder garnered 175,000 dollars (£143,000).

Mr Jein, who grew up in Los Angeles, was still early in his career when he led the team that created the mothership for Steven Spielberg’s 1977 film Close Encounters Of The Third Kind.

The model which appears gigantic in the movie is just over 5ft long and is part of the collection at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington DC. A small preliminary model, which is about 5in long, brought in 55,000 dollars (£45,000) at the auction.