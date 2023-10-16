‘Virtual reality could help ease cancer patients’ pain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

‘Virtual reality could help ease cancer patients’ pain’

By Press Association
A new study suggests virtual reality could help ease pain and distress among cancer patients and potentially also help people with other long-term conditions (Frantzesco Kangaris/PA)
A new study suggests virtual reality could help ease pain and distress among cancer patients and potentially also help people with other long-term conditions (Frantzesco Kangaris/PA)

Virtual reality (VR) could help ease pain and distress among cancer patients, a new study suggests.

And the benefits of VR could also potentially help people with a number of other long-term conditions, academics have said.

Emerging work has found that using VR can help reduce psychological effects linked to chronic illnesses.

To firm up the findings, researchers from Queen’s University Belfast set out to examine all studies on the use of virtual reality to help patients with a number of long-term illnesses.

They carried out a review of 31 studies conducted between 1993 and 2023 on the topic.

People can engage with VR – whereby they experience “being connected to a digital world outside of their physical bodies” – using a range of tools including “fully immersive systems” such as a head-mounted device to present a 360-degree digital environment to increase a person’s sense of “presence” in the digital environment, the authors wrote.

The studies looked at environment-based and game-based immersive virtual reality interventions, designed either to relax the user ahead of medical treatment with a combination of a nature walk and mindfulness meditation, for example, or to engage them by equipping them with specific skills or behaviours to help them cope better with their condition.

Researchers found that among cancer patients immersive VR “can have a positive effects on anticipatory anxiety symptoms and pain”.

The analysis also revealed that “relaxing and engaging immersive VR interventions” were “acceptable and feasible” among people with cancer, dementia, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and multiple sclerosis.

“Our findings suggest that VR interventions are acceptable treatments that have the potential to improve physical and psychological consequences of physical illness,” the authors wrote in the journal BMJ Supportive and Palliative Care.

“There is good-quality research to suggest that these VR interventions are effective in reducing pain and distress, particularly among people with cancer.”