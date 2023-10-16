AI chatbots could enhance doctor decision-making in treating depression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AI chatbots could enhance doctor decision-making in treating depression

By Press Association
The artificial intelligence (AI) program ChatGPT could be better at following treatment standards for depression than human doctors, a study has suggested.

The technology could enhance decision making in primary care, researchers said, as it is capable of following recognised treatment standards without any gender of social class biases that are sometimes a factor between humans.

However, further work is needed to assess any potential risks or ethical issues that could stem from its use in practice, researchers said.

A study by a team in Israel gave two versions of ChatGPT – 3.5 and 4 – brief descriptions of hypothetical patients showing symptoms of depression during initial consultations.

There were eight distinct characters, which varied by gender, socioeconomic status and depression severity.

Symptoms included sadness, problems sleeping and loss of appetite in the three weeks leading up to the appointment, as well as a diagnosis of mild to moderate depression.

The information about each hypothetical patient was fed into ChatGPT 10 times and its answers were compared to 1,249 French primary care doctors, 73% of whom were women.

For mild depression, the two versions of ChatGPT recommended psychotherapy in 95% and 97.5% of cases, respectively.

Primary care doctors however recommended it in only 4.3% of cases, opting for drugs 48% of the time, or psychotherapy plus prescribed drugs 32.5% of the time.

For severe cases of depression, 44.5% of doctors recommended psychotherapy plus prescribed drugs, while the two versions of ChatGPT recommended this method in 72% and 100% of cases respectively.

When it came to the type of medicine, ChatGPT favoured exclusive use of antidepressants in 74% and 68% of cases, while human doctors leaned towards a mix antidepressants and anxiolytics/hypnotics in 67.4% of cases.

Researchers said the findings, published in the journal Family Medicine and Community Health, show ChatGPT “aligned well with accepted guidelines for managing mild and severe depression, without showing the gender or socioeconomic biases observed among primary care physicians”.

They added: “ChatGPT-4 demonstrated greater precision in adjusting treatment to comply with clinical guidelines.

“The study suggests that ChatGPT…. has the potential to enhance decision making in primary healthcare.”

However they said that despite the potential benefits of using AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, “further research is needed to refine AI recommendations for severe cases and to consider potential risks and ethical issues”.