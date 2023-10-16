Full release of Sir Patrick Vallance’s diary entries would ‘breach human rights’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full release of Sir Patrick Vallance’s diary entries would ‘breach human rights’

By Press Association
Former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (James Manning/PA)
The full release of Sir Patrick Vallance’s diary entries to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry would breach his human rights, it has been claimed.

The former chief scientific adviser described his diary, or evening notes, as “a brain dump” written “at the end of immensely stressful days to protect his mental health”, his lawyer Matthew Hill said on Monday.

It comes as eight media organisations have joined together to make submissions to the inquiry calling for the entries to be shown in context as part of a full diary page.

The inquiry has previously heard extracts from Sir Patrick’s pandemic diary in which he wrote: “Number 10 chaos as usual.

“On Friday, the two-metre rule meeting made it abundantly clear that no-one in Number 10 or the Cabinet Office had really read or taken time to understand the science advice on two metres. Quite extraordinary.”

Sir Patrick also wrote in his diary about the Sage committee, the chief medical officer and himself “being used as human shields” by ministers.

Witnesses also complained about Boris Johnson’s inconsistent behaviour, which was “all over the place”.

Sir Patrick wrote: “As another person said, it’s so inconsistent, it’s like bipolar decision-making.”

Speaking at the inquiry, Mr Hill said: “They (the diary extracts) represent a snapshot of how he felt in the moment of writing them.

Coronavirus – Thu May 28, 2020
Sir Patrick Vallance and Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright)

“He did not amend them if he changed his mind later, he made no attempts to correct them as and when he learnt new information.”

Mr Hill said that Sir Patrick described them in his own words as “a form of release” and his way of “creating some space for myself in what could have been an overwhelming situation”.

Sir Patrick’s notes were “never intended for publication”, Mr Hill said. And they would have remained unseen had it not been for a request by the inquiry, he added.

Mr Hill said the inquiry’s use of the notes amount to an interference in Sir Patrick’s right to private and family life under Article 8 of the European Convention of Human Rights and the common law.

He suggested that a new document should be created containing the “relevant extracts”.

Jude Bunting KC made submissions on behalf of the eight media organisations which include: Guardian News & Media Limited, Reach Plc, the BBC, ITN, Telegraph Media Group Limited, Associated Newspapers Limited, Times Media Limited, and News Group Newspapers Limited.

Mr Bunting said Sir Patrick “does not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in the redacted notes”.

He added: “They have been disclosed to the inquiry, judged to be ‘clearly relevant’, provided to all core participants, and repeatedly referenced in open hearings.”

Mr Bunting added that any “sensitive” aspect of the notes has been redacted.

Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett said she would reflect on the submissions and give her decision when she is ready to do so.