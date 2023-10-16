Google to help fund new AI research centre at University of Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Google to help fund new AI research centre at University of Cambridge

By Press Association
Google will partner with the University of Cambridge in the development of an AI research centre (Yui Mok/PA)
Google will partner with the University of Cambridge in the development of an AI research centre (Yui Mok/PA)

Google and the University of Cambridge have agreed a joint research partnership that will see the tech giant provide a grant for a new AI research centre.

The long-term agreement will allow for collaboration between researchers and scientists from Google and Cambridge in the development of responsible artificial intelligence designed to benefit people.

The technology giant has become the first funding partner for the university’s Centre for Human-Inspired Artificial Intelligence, which is researching areas including responsible AI, robotics, human-machine interaction, healthcare, economic sustainability and climate change.

Next month, the UK will host an AI safety summit, where governments, researchers and tech giants are expected to discuss the potential opportunities and concerns around the technology.

On the new Google and Cambridge agreement, Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said: “Artificial intelligence can offer us enormous opportunities – growing the economy, creating new jobs and making lives longer, healthier and happier for British people.

“To seize those opportunities, we must bring together insights from business and academia to encourage the safe and responsible development of AI. That is why we are welcoming the partnership which Google and the University of Cambridge have announced today.

Michelle Donelan
Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan welcomed the partnership between Google and the University of Cambridge (Aaron Chown/PA)

“As we prepare for next month’s AI safety summit, this partnership shows that the UK – home to world-leading research facilities as well as some of the biggest tech companies in the world – is perfectly placed to support the innovation that underpins this critical technology.”

The new agreement builds on years of existing collaboration between Google and the University of Cambridge.

Matt Brittin, president of Google EMEA, said: “AI has huge potential to benefit people across the world – whether it’s through making daily life that bit easier, or by tackling some of society’s biggest challenges.

“It’s vital that we work together to seize this opportunity. By collaborating with one of our world-leading British academic institutions, we can enable AI research that is bold, responsible and designed to meet the needs of people across the country.

“This partnership also reaffirms Google’s commitment to the UK as a global AI and technology leader.”

Professor Anna Korhonen, director of the University of Cambridge Centre for Human-Inspired Intelligence, said: “Here at the Centre for Human-Inspired Artificial Intelligence our researchers are dedicated to making sure that people are put at the very heart of new developments in AI.

As our first funding partner, Google has been with us from the start of our journey, helping enable the breakthrough interdisciplinary research that we do.

“Partnerships like this – between academia and industry – will continue to be vital for the successful development of human-inspired AI.”