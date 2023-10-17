What the papers say – October 17 By Press Association October 17 2023, 1.14am Share What the papers say – October 17 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4784934/what-the-papers-say-october-17/ Copy Link What the papers say (PA) The papers on Tuesday feature the Prime Minister’s call for Hamas to release the hostages it took in its attack on Israel. The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express, Metro and The Times all lead with Rishi Sunak’s comments after he said six Britons were killed and 10 remain missing, including two teenage sisters. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'British girls missing after Hamas terror attack'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/aLGVxyETfh— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 16, 2023 Front Page – Six Brits dead, 10 missing in Hamas 'pogrom'#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/NLPxSRZILh pic.twitter.com/nIVBxK5KxR— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 16, 2023 #Tomorrow'sPaperToday 📰ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: LET THEM GO NOW🔴 Trump heads to court over Ex-MI6 spy's dossier pic.twitter.com/6feZ7duOnb— Metro (@MetroUK) October 16, 2023 Tuesday's TIMES: Teenage sisters among Britons missing in Gaza#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/TBqH7hlLqn— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 16, 2023 The Guardian and Financial Times report the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is growing as a US bid to ease the blockade on the region failed. Tuesday's GUARDIAN: Gaza humanitarian crisis grows as US bid to ease blockade falters #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/59aFh8FfUf— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 16, 2023 Tuesday's FT UK EDITION: US-led push to open Gaza crossing falters as Biden weighs Israel visit#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/fdOJXSAU3m— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 16, 2023 Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and the i both say Israeli soldiers preparing for a ground attack on Gaza face miles of booby-trapped tunnels. Tuesday's front page: Invaders will face tunnel bloodbath https://t.co/fDKKmY3pTg#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/oSs5tcvM0h— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 16, 2023 Tuesday's front page: Israel prepares to fight Hamas in Gaza tunnels#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eAHJpDxTDi— i newspaper (@theipaper) October 16, 2023 Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports hundreds of violent offenders are set to be released early due to prison overcrowding. Tuesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/9a0h79ee9G— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 16, 2023 Coleen Rooney says she almost ended her marriage to footballer husband Wayne over his drunken antics with other women, according to The Sun. On tomorrow's front page: Marriage crisis laid bare… what Coleen told Wayne after his drinking antics with other women – "I just can't carry on"https://t.co/cVV8yAQDWM pic.twitter.com/TgaUg8Tz9p— The Sun (@TheSun) October 16, 2023 And the Daily Star says 35% of British families argue over turning the heating on. 35% of Brits have blazing rows over the heating being turned on 👀 #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/VXJGmmK2Tk pic.twitter.com/4FxyD5HaXV— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 16, 2023