Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh elected to International Olympic Committee

By Press Association
Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has joined the IOC (Virginia Mayo/AP)
Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has been elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC voted in eight new members to make a total of 107 drawn from royal families, sports officials, current and former athletes plus leaders from politics and industry.

Members attend annual meetings which includes approving recommended candidates as future Olympic Games hosts. They could be asked in Paris next July to change Olympic rules to let IOC president Thomas Bach seek a third leadership term in 2025 beyond the current 12-year limit.

Hollywood star Yeoh, who has ties to the United Nations representing her home country Malaysia, was elected in a 67-9 vote by her new colleagues.

The accolade came in the same year as her Oscar win for best actress in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Yeoh is also an international campaigner for road safety in partnership with her husband, Jean Todt, the former head of the Ferrari team in Formula One racing.

He was president of the motorsports governing body known by its French acronym FIA.