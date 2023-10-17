Cambridge-educated mother-of-four becomes Supreme Court justice

A Cambridge-educated mother-of-four who became a barrister more than 35 years ago has been made a Supreme Court justice.

Dame Ingrid Simler, who has been a Court of Appeal judge for more than four years, will replace Lord Kitchin, who recently retired.

Her appointment was announced by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

We are delighted to announce that Lady Justice Simler will join the Supreme Court from November. Her exceptional career as a barrister and Judge, alongside her expertise in employment, public, tax, and criminal law will be highly valuable to us at UKSC. Welcome Dame Ingrid! pic.twitter.com/NXRrdE9ez1 — UK Supreme Court (@UKSupremeCourt) October 17, 2023

A Supreme Court spokeswoman said Lady Justice Simler, who was a High Court judge between late 2013 and mid-2019, was the fifth woman to become a Supreme Court justice.

She said there were currently 10 male justices and one woman – Lady Rose.

The spokeswoman said the King had made the appointment, on the advice of the Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor, following recommendations by an independent selection commission.

“Dame Ingrid Simler was called to the Bar by Inner Temple in 1987, having read law at Cambridge University, and completed a post-graduate diploma in EU law at the Europa Institute, University of Amsterdam,” said the spokeswoman.

“Lady Justice Simler is married with four children.”

Supreme Court President Lord Reed said: “I am delighted to welcome Lady Justice Simler as a Justice to the Supreme Court.”

He added: “She will bring exceptional experience and ability to the court following a distinguished career as a barrister and judge.

“Her experience in employment law, tax, public law and criminal law will be highly valuable to the Supreme Court and will further strengthen us as a world-leading court.”