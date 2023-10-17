Moroccan national appears in court over murder of pensioner

A Moroccan national has been remanded in custody after appearing in court over the murder of a 70-year-old man in Hartlepool.

Terrence Carney had just used a cash machine when he was attacked in the town centre on Sunday morning.

Ahmed Alid, 44, who was living in the north-east seaside town, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday via video link from a police station in Middlesbrough, charged with the murder of Mr Carney and the attempted murder of Javed Nouri.

Prosecutors told the court Alid had allegedly been fighting with his housemate Mr Nouri at around 5.15am on Wharton Terrace before stabbing him multiple times in the chest, legs and mouth.

A police cordon at Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

He is then accused of going to Tees Street, half a mile away, where he allegedly fatally stabbed Mr Carney in the chest and neck.

Police officers arrested Alid on the corner of Victoria Road and York Road.

He was charged on Monday, following an investigation by Counter-Terrorism Policing North East and Cleveland Police.

Alid did not enter any pleas and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.