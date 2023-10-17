Man appears in court accused of protesting in abortion clinic ‘buffer zone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Man appears in court accused of protesting in abortion clinic ‘buffer zone’

By Press Association
Stephen Green held a copy of the Bible outside court (Joseph Draper/PA)
Stephen Green held a copy of the Bible outside court (Joseph Draper/PA)

A Christian preacher has appeared in court after holding a pro-life sign outside a London abortion clinic.

Stephen Green, 72, from Carmarthen, Wales, is said to have protested against abortion within an area surrounding MSI Reproductive Choices clinic in Mattock Lane, West London, which is protected by law, on February 6 this year.

He held a sign with Psalm 139: 13 – which implies that life is sacred from the moment of conception – according to the Christian Legal Centre supporting Green.

Green appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, west London, on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to breaking a public spaces protection order (PSPO).

The PSPO, put in place by Ealing Council in April 2018, was the first ‘buffer zone’ surrounding an abortion clinic to be introduced in the UK.

During the brief hearing, Robert Smith, defending, said: “He doesn’t believe that what he did amounts to the charges brought.”

Green held a copy of the Bible outside court after the hearing.

Speaking outside court, he said he was “determined” to defend himself and “fight for justice”, describing the charge as an “attack” against the Bible and free speech.

Green will appear for trial at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on January 19.