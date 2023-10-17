Force used to cause baby’s rib injuries was ‘way beyond rough play’, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Force used to cause baby’s rib injuries was ‘way beyond rough play’, jury told

By Press Association
Baby Edith was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but could not be saved (Alamy/PA)
A baby girl allegedly squeezed to death was subjected to a “substantial force that was way beyond rough play”, a court has been told.

Laura Langley, 37, is on trial at Preston Crown Court accused of murdering her daughter Edith by inflicting “terrible injuries”.

Prosecutors say the seven-week-old victim suffered 33 rib fractures at the defendant’s hands.

Giving expert evidence on Tuesday, Professor David Mangham told the jury that 30 of the fractures happened hours before death, including “very close” to it.

He also identified three older cracked ribs which he said happened between two and four days earlier.

The consultant pathologist, a specialist in bones, was sent a series of samples after Edith’s post-mortem examination.

Asked by prosecutor Timothy Cray KC to explain his findings, Prof Mangham said: “This is a very high number of fractures to identify in these kind of cases.

“That implies a high level of force – a substantial force being delivered that was way beyond rough play and something that would alarm an onlooker.”

He said the injuries were “most likely” caused by a squeezing or compressive force to the ribcage.

Prof Mangham said it is well recognised in literature that CPR chest compressions on babies can cause rib fractures to the front – but not the back.

He said: “I don’t deny CPR could have caused some of the anterior (front) fractures but it can’t account for all of them.

“The number is too high and the severity of the fractures is too great.

“And also there are some older fractures which obviously are not CPR.”

Langley called 999 just before 4am on Friday November 20 2020 and said her daughter was not breathing.

Paramedics were at the family home in Belgrave Road, Marton, Blackpool, within minutes and took over chest compressions.

Edith was taken to the seaside resort’s Victoria Hospital but could not be revived and was declared dead at 4.43am.

Opening the case last week, Mr Cray said in the days after Edith’s death, the defendant said it was sudden and unexplained.

He said the “furthest she went” in terms of her own responsibility was to blame herself for drinking alcohol on the Thursday night and into the Friday morning.

The barrister told the jury: “The post-mortem evidence suggests that, sadly, those accounts from the defendant were untrue because Edith had died from terrible injuries.”

Langley denies murder and child cruelty.