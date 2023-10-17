Spa block in Captain Tom’s daughter’s garden is an eyesore, says neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spa block in Captain Tom’s daughter’s garden is an eyesore, says neighbour

By Press Association
A neighbour of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has described the spa block in their garden as an ‘eyesore’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
A neighbour of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has described the spa block in their garden as an “eyesore”, after an inspector made a site visit to understand the impact on locals.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin applied in 2021 for permission to construct a Captain Tom Foundation Building in the grounds of their home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

The L-shaped building was given the green light, but the planning authority refused a subsequent retrospective application in 2022 for a larger C-shaped building containing a spa pool.

The council ordered that the spa block be demolished, with an appeal lodged against this decision.

The Secretary of State-appointed inspector who is overseeing the appeal, Diane Fleming, held a hearing at Central Bedfordshire Council on Tuesday and also travelled to Marston Moretaine for a site visit.

Her written decision will be published at a later date.

Captain Tom Foundation charity watchdog probe
Jilly Bozdogan’s garden backs on to the unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms Fleming was shown the views that neighbours have of the spa block – including from the garden of retired credit manager Jilly Bozdogan.

Afterwards, Ms Bozdogan described the building as a “bit of a monstrosity”.

“Until this went up it was completely conifers,” said the 69-year-old.

“I think it’s a complete eyesore.

“I’ve planted trees to try to block it out.”

She said her 99-year-old mother sits in the room looking out on to her garden and “cries most of the time”.

Ms Fleming said during the hearing in the council chambers that the spa block was “substantially complete” when the council issued a demolition notice in November 2022.

She said the C-shaped building is on a disused tennis court.

Richard Proctor, planning enforcement team leader for Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Yes, the tennis court wasn’t ideal but it was significantly less harmful than the building.

“The original building that was approved was because of public good outweighing harm.”

He added: “There hasn’t been any information provided to the council about the use of the spa.”

An aerial view of Colin and Hannah Ingram-Moore’s home (Joe Giddens/PA)

The inspector noted that the built structure includes a spa pool and “the council say if that balancing exercise was carried out again the balance would be different”.

A document supporting the initial planning application for an L-shaped building said it was to be used partly “in connection with the Captain Tom Foundation and its charitable objectives”.

Barrister Scott Stemp, for the appellants, said the C-shaped building is unfinished but will have the “appearance of a subservient building”.

He told Ms Fleming: “What you are realistically assessing is the difference between the consented scheme and the as-built scheme.”

Chartered surveyor James Paynter, also for the appellants, said the building would offer the “opportunity for people to meet on a coffee morning basis – that’s probably not going to be more than once a month, like a church opening up for a coffee morning for Macmillan”.

“There’s going to be the opportunity to open the garden – we’ve heard the garden will open once per year for a fete,” he said.

He added that there would also be space in the building for creating podcasts.

Mr Stemp said “memorabilia is going to be kept” at the building, but added: “I don’t think it’s ever been said it was intended to house all of the memorabilia there.”

Ms Ingram-Moore did not respond to questions from reporters as she left Tuesday’s hearing.