Home News UK & World

Schoolboy’s food banks restocked after burglary thanks to supermarket donation

By Press Association
Isaac Winfield’s food banks were restocked after a donation from Aldi (Aldi/PA)
A 12-year-old boy whose food banks were burgled by a panda mask-wearing intruder has been able to restock them with donated items after a supermarket stepped in.

Isaac Winfield opened his first food bank just days after his ninth birthday at his home in Redditch, Worcestershire, in November 2020, after being inspired by the footballer, Marcus Rashford, during the Covid lockdown.

He has since opened three more sites and provided more than 4,000 food parcels this year alone but two locations – including one at his family home – were burgled earlier this month.

But Isaac, who has a rare chromosome disorder, has since been able to restock his food banks after being given items worth £500 from supermarket chain Aldi and several other donations after news spread of the break-ins.

The donation included food and toiletries to be distributed among the community (Aldi/PA)
He said: “I was delighted to get the donations. The shed looks really well-stocked now.

“Thank you to my team and thank you to my supporters.”

One of the sites was burgled on October 1, with his mother, Claire Chapman, realising the site at their home had also been raided the next day.

It is unclear whether the burglaries were carried out by the same person, but around £50 worth of items were stolen.

Ms Chapman, 43, said: “I hopped onto the CCTV and the first image I got was the back of the head and the ears [of the mask].

“I thought ‘what is Mickey Mouse doing in the shed?’. I was in a state of disbelief.

“I picked [Isaac] up from school and I explained to him what had happened, and he just put his head in his hands and cried.

“This was two days before his 12th birthday, so it was a real shame on what should have been such a happy start to the week.”

But news soon spread of what had happened, with Isaac appearing on ITV’s This Morning and receiving a £1,000 donation before Aldi stepped in on Friday.

Ms Chapman said: “That was just incredible. I think that just picked Isaac back up so much. It’s been amazing.

“It’s also kick-started his Christmas toy campaign so there will be a little bit of money in the pot to buy some toys for families that would otherwise not have anything for their children this Christmas.”

Isaac began his food bank with a £40 shop but now spends around £250 a week on items.

The masked burglar has not yet been identified, the family said (Claire Chapman/PA)
It is open to anyone by appointment, with 15 volunteers helping the Friends of Isaac’s Food Bank, which runs the sites.

Alarms are now being fitted at the sites to deter future break-ins, with a fifth set to be opened later this year.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “Like everyone, we were appalled and saddened to hear about Isaac’s food bank, so we are delighted that we can help where we can and ensure he continues to be able to do his amazing work.”