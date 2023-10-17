Two men charged with public order offence after protests outside RAF Scampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Two men charged with public order offence after protests outside RAF Scampton

By Press Association
RAF Scampton, in Lincolnshire (Callum Parke/PA)
RAF Scampton, in Lincolnshire (Callum Parke/PA)

Two men have been charged with a public order offence after an incident outside a former RAF base that is set to house migrants.

Lincolnshire Police said it received reports of “threatening and abusive behaviour” at a protest outside RAF Scampton at around 7:30am on Monday, with people at the base being abusive towards members of the public and staff at the site.

Roger Phillips, 47, and Simon Avison, 42, were arrested at the scene and were charged on Monday afternoon with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Phillips, of De Wint Avenue in Lincoln, and Avison, of Crosby Road, Grimsby, were bailed with a condition not to go within one mile of RAF Scampton and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court in November.

In a statement, the force said: “Balancing the rights of people to present differing views alongside the rights of those working or living in a local area to go about their day without disruption can be a challenge, but it’s one we are well prepared for.

“We will continue to engage with all protesters at the site, providing advice on safe and lawful protest.

“We will take swift and robust action against anyone who attends the area and causes disruption or commits offences.”

The force has been dealing with protests over the use of RAF Scampton to house migrants for several days.

Four people were arrested and bailed on Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated trespass, one of whom was also arrested on suspicion of assault.

On Friday, police said they had not been informed of when migrants would be moving on to the site, which was previously home to the Red Arrows and the 617 Squadron, known for the Second World War Dambusters raid.