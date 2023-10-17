Two men charged with public order offence after protests outside RAF Scampton

Two men have been charged with a public order offence after an incident outside a former RAF base that is set to house migrants.

Lincolnshire Police said it received reports of “threatening and abusive behaviour” at a protest outside RAF Scampton at around 7:30am on Monday, with people at the base being abusive towards members of the public and staff at the site.

Roger Phillips, 47, and Simon Avison, 42, were arrested at the scene and were charged on Monday afternoon with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Phillips, of De Wint Avenue in Lincoln, and Avison, of Crosby Road, Grimsby, were bailed with a condition not to go within one mile of RAF Scampton and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court in November.

In a statement, the force said: “Balancing the rights of people to present differing views alongside the rights of those working or living in a local area to go about their day without disruption can be a challenge, but it’s one we are well prepared for.

“We will continue to engage with all protesters at the site, providing advice on safe and lawful protest.

“We will take swift and robust action against anyone who attends the area and causes disruption or commits offences.”

The force has been dealing with protests over the use of RAF Scampton to house migrants for several days.

Four people were arrested and bailed on Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated trespass, one of whom was also arrested on suspicion of assault.

On Friday, police said they had not been informed of when migrants would be moving on to the site, which was previously home to the Red Arrows and the 617 Squadron, known for the Second World War Dambusters raid.