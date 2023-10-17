Jim Jordan loses first vote to become House speaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Jordan loses first vote to become House speaker

By Press Association
Jim Jordan was not successful in the first ballot (Alex Brandon/AP)
Jim Jordan was not successful in the first ballot (Alex Brandon/AP)

Republicans have rejected representative Jim Jordan for House speaker on the first ballot, as holdouts denied the hard-charging ally of Donald Trump the majority needed to seize the gavel.

More voting is expected as Mr Jordan works to shore up support to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy for the job and the leader of the Republican Party’s hard-right flank moves to take a central seat of US power.

But after two weeks of angry Republican infighting since Mr McCarthy was removed by hard-liners, the House vote quickly has become a showdown for the gavel.

Some 20 reluctant Republicans are refusing to give Mr Jordan their votes, viewing the Ohio congressman as too extreme for the powerful position of House speaker, second in line to the presidency.

Former speaker Kevin McCarthy
Former speaker Kevin McCarthy (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

The holdouts are a mix of pragmatists, ranging from seasoned legislators and committee chairs worried about governing to newer politicians from districts where their voters back home prefer President Joe Biden to Mr Trump.

But with public pressure bearing down on politicians from Mr Trump’s allies including Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, it is unclear how long the holdouts can last.

Mr Jordan swiftly flipped dozens of detractors in a matter of days, shoring up Republicans who have few options left.

“Jim Jordan will be a great speaker,” the former president said outside the courthouse in Manhattan, where he is facing business fraud charges. “I think he’s going to have the votes soon, if not today, over the next day or two.”

Former president Donald Trump
Former president Donald Trump backs Jim Jordan (Seth Wenig/AP)

The political climb has been steep for Mr Jordan, the combative judiciary committee chairman and a founding member of the right-flank Freedom Caucus. He is known more as a chaos agent than a skilled legislator, raising questions about how he would lead.

Congress faces daunting challenges, risking a federal shutdown if it fails to fund the government and fielding President Biden’s requests for aid to help Ukraine and Israel in the wars abroad.

To seize the gavel, Mr Jordan will need almost the full majority of his colleagues behind him in a House floor vote, as Democrats are certain to back their own nominee, Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

With the House Republican majority narrowly held at 221-212, Mr Jordan can afford to lose only a few votes to reach the 217 majority threshold, if there are no further absences.

After a late-evening meeting on Monday at the Capitol turned into a venting session of angry Republicans, Mr Jordan acknowledged: “We’ve got a few more people to talk to, listen to.”