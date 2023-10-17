Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd citing irreconcilable differences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd citing irreconcilable differences

By Press Association
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have a three-year-old son (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Maren Morris has filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Hurd, citing the prominent country music couple’s “irreconcilable differences” after five years of marriage.

Morris filed the divorce complaint at Nashville circuit court on October 2, writing that the couple have been separated since that date. They were married in March 2018.

Morris and Hurd have a three-year-old son, Hayes, who has lived with them in Nashville since he was born.

According to the filing, Morris and Hurd “are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife and are experiencing irreconcilable differences in their marriage”.

Morris also filed proof that she has already completed a parenting seminar generally required in divorce cases.

Representatives for Morris and Hurd could not immediately be reached for comment about the divorce filing.

The Grammy-award winning Morris, who is from Texas, is best known for platinum country hits such as The Bones, My Church and her 2018 dance hit The Middle with EDM DJ Zedd, which proved Morris’ musical interests stretched beyond the confines of genre and ushered her into the pop mainstream.

She joined the country music supergroup The Highwomen in 2019. Recently, she made the decision to step away from country music.

“I felt like I don’t want to say goodbye, but I really cannot participate in the really toxic arms of this institution anymore,” she told the New York Times’ Popcast podcast.

The Chicago-born Hurd began his career as a songwriter, composing songs for stars including Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton.

He has been writing with Morris since her first major label album, Hero, was released in 2016 and hit number five on the Billboard 200.

His debut solo album, Pelago, was released on Sony Music Nashville in 2021. The album’s most successful single is a collaboration with Morris titled Chasing After You.