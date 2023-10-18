Synagogue attacked with firebombs as antisemitic incidents rise in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Synagogue attacked with firebombs as antisemitic incidents rise in Germany

By Press Association
A Berlin synagogue has been attacked with Molotov cocktails amid an increase in antisemitic incidents in the German capital following escalating violence in the Middle East (Markus Schreiber/AP)
A Berlin synagogue was attacked with Molotov cocktails early on Wednesday amid an increase in antisemitic incidents in the German capital following the escalating violence in the Middle East.

The Kahal Adass Jisroel community said its synagogue in the Mitte area of the city was attacked with two incendiary devices.

Police confirmed the incident.

“Unknown persons threw two Molotov cocktails from the street,” the community wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Wednesday morning, dozens of police officers were investigating in front of the synagogue.

The entire street next to the building was cordoned off and closed to traffic.

Germany’s leading Jewish group said two people were involved in the attack, but did not give any further details.

“We are all shocked by this terrorist attack,” the Central Council of Jews said in a statement.

“Above all, the families from the neighbourhood around the synagogue are shocked and unsettled. Words become deeds. Hamas’ ideology of extermination against everything Jewish is also having an effect in Germany.”

The building complex of the Kahal Adass Jisroel community in the centre of Berlin houses a synagogue, a nursery school, a yeshiva school and a community centre.

German police in front of the Kahal Adass Jisroel community complex, which houses a synagogue, nursery school and community centre (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Police also said there were riots overnight between Muslim immigrants and police in the city’s Neukoelln and Kreuzberg neighbourhoods and at Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate, in which several officers were injured.

Following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 and the subsequent war in Gaza, police have increased security for Jewish institutions in Berlin and all over Germany.

Nevertheless, Israeli flags that were flown as a sign of solidarity in front of city halls all over the country have been torn down and burned.

Several buildings in Berlin where Jews live had the Star of David painted on doors and walls.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strongly condemned the synagogue attack (Maya Alleruzzo/Pool/AP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strongly condemned the synagogue attack on Wednesday, saying: “We will never accept when attacks are carried out against Jewish institutions.”

Speaking to reporters during a trip to Egypt, he said Germany will not accept violent and antisemitic protests and that the protection of Jewish institutions will be further increased.

“It outrages me personally what some of them are shouting and doing, and I am convinced that Germany’s citizen are of the same opinion as me,” he said.

“We stand united for the protection also of Jews,” he added.