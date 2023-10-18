British newlywed on honeymoon killed by suspected ‘terrorists’ in Uganda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British newlywed on honeymoon killed by suspected ‘terrorists’ in Uganda

By Press Association
Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni called the attack a ‘cowardly act’ (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Two tourists killed in a “terrorist” attack on their vehicle in an African national park were newlyweds on their honeymoon, Uganda’s president has said.

The couple, a South African woman and a British man, and their Ugandan guide were driving through the Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday when they were attacked and killed by a rebel group linked to the so-called Islamic State terror group.

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni said on social media: “It was a cowardly act on the part of the terrorists attacking innocent civilians and tragic for the couple who were newlyweds and visiting Uganda on their honeymoon. Of course, these terrorists will pay with their own wretched lives.”

Ugandan police and the president have said the killers were members of the Allied Democratic Forces, a group with ties to IS.

Queen Elizabeth National Park, in the south-west of Uganda, is one of its most popular conservation areas and attacks in such parks are said to be uncommon.

The Ugandan troops are pursuing members of the group in the nearby Congo.

In his social media post, the president added: “Killing these wretched individuals will not bring back the lives of these wonderful friends of Uganda who had chosen our country for their honeymoon out of the 193 countries of the world.

“Our High Commission in the UK will reach out to their families and provide whatever support is necessary in this tragic situation.”

He added that Ugandan authorities will ensure these “mistakes” will not happen again and explained how remnants of the rebel group were able to carry out the attack at the wildlife park.

“There were a few gaps in the handling of these remnants. UWA (Uganda Wildlife Authority) was guarding tourists once they were in the park. However, apparently, the tourists were arriving and departing individually. It is this gap that they used,” he wrote on social media.

He said the rebels would be defeated like the Ugandan militant Joseph Kony, who terrorised the country under the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), recognised as a terrorist group by the European Union.

Following the incident, the UK Foreign Office updated its travel advice for Uganda, warning against “all but essential travel” to Queen Elizabeth National Park.

A statement on its website said: “If you are currently in the park, you should follow the advice of local security authorities. If you are able to do so safely, you should consider leaving the area.”

Andrew Mitchell, the UK minister of state for development and Africa, said on social media: “I am shocked and saddened by the horrific attack in Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“British nationals in Uganda should follow travel advice.”