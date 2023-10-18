Network Rail warned over ‘unacceptable’ overcrowding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Network Rail warned over ‘unacceptable’ overcrowding

By Press Association
Network Rail is failing to prevent safety risks from ‘unacceptable’ overcrowding at London’s Euston station, regulator the Office of Rail and Road said (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Network Rail is failing to prevent safety risks from ‘unacceptable’ overcrowding at London’s Euston station, regulator the Office of Rail and Road said (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Network Rail is failing to prevent safety risks from “unacceptable” overcrowding at London’s Euston station, regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said.

Passengers waiting on the station’s concourse often surge forwards when information boards reveal what platform their train is departing from.

The ORR visited the station last month after analysing CCTV footage of three “incidents of concern” in the summer, which showed “crowding reaching unacceptable levels and a lack of crowd control”.

There were “reports of minor injuries” and “the potential for more serious consequences”, the regulator said.

The ORR found that Network Rail, which manages the station, had “no recorded, risk-assessed plan” for two pinch points where “crowding is most concentrated”.

Some control measures that did exist were found to be “inadequate”, while signage and layout to assist passenger flows was “not of an acceptable standard”.

The ORR has issued an improvement notice to Network Rail in relation to the station.

Ticket restrictions on Britain’s railways sometimes mean peak services – such as those in the early morning and late afternoon – are more expensive and less used compared with off-peak services.

This can result in overcrowding on off-peak trains at major stations.

Simon Bennett, Network Rail’s West Coast South route head of stations and passenger experience said: “Managing a popular and busy station like Euston is a daily challenge, a challenge that our dedicated cross-industry team rise to each day, always putting passengers’ wellbeing and safety at the forefront of their minds.

“Our team, along with the ORR, want to do more, which is why we have cleared the concourse of shops to make more room for our passengers.

“We’ve fitted new state-of-the-art information boards, both inside and outside the station.

“We’re also now trialling earlier boarding of services with our train operating colleagues to help reduce crowding at peak times.

“The ORR has asked us to look at some other specific areas and our team, along with our train operating colleagues, are already on the case making further improvements.”

Euston was the UK’s fifth busiest railway station in the year to the end of March 2022, with 23.1 million entries and exits.