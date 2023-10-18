Man accused of assisting offenders gave no comment police interview, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Man accused of assisting offenders gave no comment police interview, court told

By Press Association
The trial is taking place at Liverpool Crown Court (Dave Thompson/PA)
The trial is taking place at Liverpool Crown Court (Dave Thompson/PA)

A man accused of assisting offenders following the murder of a council worker told police he gave “no comment” answers in an interview so he did not “get hurt”.

Environmental health officer Ashley Dale, 28, was shot with a Skorpion machine pistol at home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year.

Kallum Radford, 26, denies assisting an offender by taking possession of the Hyundai car used in the shooting and arranging for it to be stored at an address.

When arrested, after the car was discovered on the drive of his friend Abbie Jevins in St Helens, Merseyside, last October, Radford initially told police he had been stopped in the street by two men he did not know who paid him £100 to store the car, Liverpool Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

In a second police interview, which was played to the court, Radford answered “no comment” to a number of questions from officers.

He told them: “You’re trying to trip me up on questions, that’s why I’m no commenting everything.

“You are trying to get justice for that girl and I hope you do get justice but I have got to go ‘no comment’ so I don’t get hurt.”

Ashley Dale death anniversary
Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with a gunshot wound (Family/Merseyside Police/PA)

The officer asked if he could explain that and he answered: “No comment.”

In his first interview on October 11, Radford, who was accompanied by his sister as an appropriate adult, said he was walking to his friend’s house in St Helens “to get stoned” in late August when a car approached him and the driver asked if he knew a driveway or garage where they could park.

He told officers the man said someone was “trying to smash their car up” and he wanted somewhere to park it for a week.

Radford said he called his friend, Ms Jevins, and when she agreed to store the car he got into the vehicle with the men and travelled there.

He told officers: “The lad said ‘there’s £100 for you, lad’.”

Radford said he thought the passenger of the car had a name like “Zest”.

The court has heard defendant Sean Zeisz uses the nickname Zest.

Radford also told officers he knew defendant Joseph Peers.

But he answered no comment in his second interview when asked about calls between him and Peers in August and September last year.

Peers, 29, Zeisz, 28, and co-defendants Niall Barry, 26, Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, and James Witham, 41, deny the murder of Miss Dale, conspiracy to murder Mr Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, a Skorpion sub-machine gun, and ammunition.

Witham admits Miss Dale’s manslaughter but claims he did not know she was there when he fired shots inside her home on Leinster Road.