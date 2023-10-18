Man who died at bus stop when BMW crashed into queue named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who died at bus stop when BMW crashed into queue named by police

By Press Association
Joe Scott, 19, who died when a car crashed into a bus stop in Newcastle (Northumbria Police/PA)
Joe Scott, 19, who died when a car crashed into a bus stop in Newcastle (Northumbria Police/PA)

A man who died while waiting at a bus stop when a car crashed into him has been named by police.

Joe Scott, 19, was among a number of people waiting at a stop in West Denton Way, Newcastle, at around 4pm on Sunday, when they were injured by a grey BMW.

Emergency services attended but despite the best efforts of paramedics, Mr Scott, from Blakelaw, Newcastle, could not be saved and he died at the scene.

Two women who were also stood at the bus stop and were injured in the collision were taken to hospital.

One sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital, while the other sustained non-serious injuries and has since been discharged.

Northumbria Police said three men were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

One of those men, aged 21, has now been released under investigation, while two others have been told they face no further action.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Joe’s loved ones at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.

“We will offer them all of the support they need as they come to terms with their loss and ask that their privacy is respected.”

Sgt Bartle added: “A full and thorough investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with information, particularly those who were in the area and have dash cam footage in the moments leading up to the collision, to contact us.”

Anyone with information regarding the collision should use the Tell Us Something page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101.