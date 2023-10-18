Charles meets African business leaders before trip to Kenya with Camilla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles meets African business leaders before trip to Kenya with Camilla

By Press Association
Charles attends a reception and discussion to learn about opportunities for young people and the role of entrepreneurship in Africa at Garrison Chapel in London on Wednesday (Adrian Dennis/PA)
The King met African business leaders before his state visit to Kenya and heard about steps to help employment prospects for the continent’s youth.

Charles sat down with members of the African Advisory Board of the Prince’s Trust International (PTI), an organisation he founded and serves as president, and met trust supporters including actor Idris Elba and men’s fashion designer Ozwald Boateng.

At the end of the month, the King and Queen will fly to Kenya for a five-day state visit for a series of events which will highlight UK-Kenya collaborations in areas ranging from tackling climate change to promoting youth opportunity and employment.

Arunma Oteh, a PTI trustee, opened the meeting and told guests: “We carry responsibility to help the next generation.

“Globally it is a particularly challenging period because of the recent pandemic, cost-of-living crisis and various conflicts around the world.

Charles, centre, poses with guests during a reception and discussion to learn about opportunities for young people and the role of entrepreneurship in Africa at Garrison Chapel in London on Wednesday
“Prince’s Trust International is uniquely positioned to support young people even more so today.”

The PTI has been working in Africa since 2019 and has 13 programmes in six countries – Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda – tackling the crisis in youth employment, with 4,500 young people supported in Kenya during that period.

During the state visit the King will meet young people in Nairobi who have taken part in the charity’s Enterprise Challenge, a schools-based programme aiming to equip young people with the skills to set up their own businesses.

After the private meeting, Charles posed with members of the advisory board and other supporters for a group photograph which also featured Prince’s Trust global ambassador, Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

Bernard Mensah, co-chairman of PTI’s Africa Advisory Board and president of Bank of America, said after the meeting: “The King took great interest in the practical steps we can take to help more young people into stable employment.

“Africa has the world’s youngest population with 60% under 25 and existing challenges have been exacerbated by the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

“Despite this, there is much opportunity for young people in growth sectors such as green, creative, digital and healthcare.

“Today was about how to close the gap between business needs and chronic youth unemployment.”