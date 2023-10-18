Cat with two noses deemed ‘one-of-a-kind’ by adoption centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cat with two noses deemed ‘one-of-a-kind’ by adoption centre

By Press Association
A cat with two noses has been deemed ‘one-of-a-kind’ by an adoption centre (Cats Protection)
A homeless cat with two noses has been described as a “one-of-a-kind” feline by an adoption charity.

The double-snouted moggy has been named Nanny McPhee after the fictional character with a distinctively shaped nose.

Staff at Cats Protection’s Warrington Adoption Centre said the cat’s two noses are “a real rarity”.

Senior field veterinary officer at Cats Protection, Fiona Brockbank, said: “A cat with two noses is a first for us in the Field Vet team.

“This is a real rarity and, thankfully, it isn’t causing her any problems at all.”

She added: “Other congenital malformations within that area of a cat, such as a cleft lip and cleft palate, are not uncommon and can either be inherited or due to incident whilst developing in the uterus.

“Like all of our cats, Nanny McPhee will be neutered before rehoming so any concerns about inherited problems are resolved as she won’t have kittens.”

While it was initially thought the four-year-old moggy had one large nose, a check-up from the vet revealed the unique facial feature.

The black and white cat was taken to Warrington Adoption Centre to find a new home after previous owners could no longer care for her due to ill-health and financial circumstances.

Four-year-old Nanny McPhee is looking for a new home after previous owners could no longer provide care due to ill health and financial circumstances (Cats Protection)

Nanny McPhee, who is described as “gentle” by centre staff is now looking to settle in a home with a loving family.

Centre manager, Lindsay Kerr, said: “We have all fallen in love with our one-of-a-kind Nanny McPhee. We can’t stop looking at her two noses!

“She has proven to be a gentle lady who adores a fuss and a cuddle and we are hopeful her new-found fame will mean she will have no shortage of potential adopters.

“She really does deserve a home where she can settle down and become the centre of a loving family.”