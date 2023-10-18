Deer struggling in cold water saved by US troopers who give them a lift in boat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Deer struggling in cold water saved by US troopers who give them a lift in boat

By Press Association
The troopers helped the deer aboard the boat (Sgt Mark Finses/Alaska Wildlife Troopers via AP)
The troopers helped the deer aboard the boat (Sgt Mark Finses/Alaska Wildlife Troopers via AP)

Two deer struggling in the water of south-east Alaska’s famous Inside Passage finally made it to land, thanks to two wildlife troopers who gave the animals a lift in their boat.

Sgt Mark Finses and trooper Kyle Feuge were returning from a patrol in nearby Ernest Sound when they spotted the deer, agency spokesperson Justin Freeman said.

The deer were about four miles from any island in the channel, which is favoured by large cruise ships taking tourists in summer months to locations such as Ketchikan and Juneau.

The deer were floating down Clarence Strait about 14 miles north-west of Ketchikan, but not towards any particular island, Mr Freeman said. They were fighting the current during mid-tide.

The deer swam to the boat
The deer swam to the boat (Sgt Mark Finses/Alaska Wildlife Troopers via AP)

“Out in the middle of Clarence, they’re in rough shape, like on their last leg,” said Sgt Finses on a video he shot with his phone and that the troopers posted to social media.

The troopers stopped their patrol vessel about 150 yards from the two deer, which saw the boat and headed towards it. The troopers shut off the engines so the animals would not be spooked.

When the deer reached the boat, they butted their heads against it, then swam right up the swim step, at which point the troopers helped them get the rest of the way on board.

Once in the boat, the deer shivered from their time in the cold water. The average temperature of the water in Ketchikan in October is 10.2C (50.4F), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The deer on dry land
The deer were taken back to dry land (Sgt Mark Finses/Alaska Wildlife Troopers via AP)

“I’m soaked to the bone,” Sgt Finses said on the video. “I had to pick them up and bear hug them to get them off our deck and get them on the beach.”

Once back on land, the deer initially had difficulty standing and walking, Mr Freeman said. But eventually, they were able to walk around slowly before trotting off.

“The deer ended up being completely OK,” he said.