Deer struggling in cold water saved by US troopers who give them a lift in boat

Two deer struggling in the water of south-east Alaska’s famous Inside Passage finally made it to land, thanks to two wildlife troopers who gave the animals a lift in their boat.

Sgt Mark Finses and trooper Kyle Feuge were returning from a patrol in nearby Ernest Sound when they spotted the deer, agency spokesperson Justin Freeman said.

The deer were about four miles from any island in the channel, which is favoured by large cruise ships taking tourists in summer months to locations such as Ketchikan and Juneau.

The deer were floating down Clarence Strait about 14 miles north-west of Ketchikan, but not towards any particular island, Mr Freeman said. They were fighting the current during mid-tide.

The deer swam to the boat (Sgt Mark Finses/Alaska Wildlife Troopers via AP)

“Out in the middle of Clarence, they’re in rough shape, like on their last leg,” said Sgt Finses on a video he shot with his phone and that the troopers posted to social media.

The troopers stopped their patrol vessel about 150 yards from the two deer, which saw the boat and headed towards it. The troopers shut off the engines so the animals would not be spooked.

When the deer reached the boat, they butted their heads against it, then swam right up the swim step, at which point the troopers helped them get the rest of the way on board.

Once in the boat, the deer shivered from their time in the cold water. The average temperature of the water in Ketchikan in October is 10.2C (50.4F), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The deer were taken back to dry land (Sgt Mark Finses/Alaska Wildlife Troopers via AP)

“I’m soaked to the bone,” Sgt Finses said on the video. “I had to pick them up and bear hug them to get them off our deck and get them on the beach.”

Once back on land, the deer initially had difficulty standing and walking, Mr Freeman said. But eventually, they were able to walk around slowly before trotting off.

“The deer ended up being completely OK,” he said.