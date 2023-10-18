Marc Skinner unhappy with qualification rules and referee after PSG beat Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marc Skinner unhappy with qualification rules and referee after PSG beat Man Utd

By Press Association
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner was dismayed after his side were knocked out of the Champions League (David Davies/PA)
Manchester United boss Marc Skinner called for changes to the qualification rules and criticised the referee after his side failed to reach the Champions League group stage.

The Women’s Super League side were beaten 3-1 in the second leg of their second-round qualifier against Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes to go out 4-2 on aggregate.

Skinner felt it was a tough draw for United while other clubs may have been given an easier passage.

“It’s crazy that we have to play PSG in this qualifying round, crazy,” he told reporters at a press conference.

“It needs to be something that is addressed. Having said that, we will learn from it. We’ll come back stronger. We got a taste of it. I’m going to make sure we’re driven to make sure we are a constant fixture in the Champions League.”

United gave themselves hope when Lisa Naalsund cancelled out Lieke Martens’ opener to level at 1-1 early in the second half.

Yet Martens responded quickly with her second of the game and a third from Sandy Baltimore secured PSG’s win.

United fought on and Skinner was enraged when Leah Galton controversially had a header ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek.

Skinner said on MUTV: “We’ve scored a goal that should stand. It’s ridiculous. If that’s the level of officiating at this standard, it’s not good enough.

“That’s a goal and we’re in the ascendancy then to get more. We’ve come into an intimidating situation and we’ve been the better team.

“That’s all credit to our players and shows everybody else in Europe what they’re going to get used to over the next few years, because we as a team are absolutely growing and going to where we want to be. We’re not going to let anybody stand in our way.”

Skinner is confident his team will bounce back.

He said: “We’ve got to learn from tonight and we’ve got to be accountable for our mistakes.

“If we do that, we’ll grow again and again and then there’ll be no team that can touch us. We can go into Europe and dominate.”