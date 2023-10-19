Russian minister thanks North Korea for ‘unwavering’ support of war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian minister thanks North Korea for ‘unwavering’ support of war in Ukraine

By Press Association
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, centre left, escorted by North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui, centre right, is welcomed on his arrival at Pyongyang international airport (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov thanked North Korea for its support for Russia’s war on Ukraine as he arrived in Pyongyang.

The visit comes days after the United States said North Korea had transferred munitions to Russia to boost its warfighting capabilities.

Russian state television ran footage of crowds greeting Mr Lavrov in the pouring rain on Wednesday, alongside a welcoming party waving pom poms.

Mr Lavrov said his visit was an opportunity to discuss implementing the unspecified agreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when they met at Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome in September.

Mr  Lavrov, centre left, toasts with Choe Son Hui, centre right, during a reception (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

He later attended a reception where North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui said the countries were building an “unbreakable comradely relationship” under the “strategic” decisions and leadership of Mr Kim and Mr Putin, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

According to comments published by Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Mr Lavrov told the reception Russia deeply values North Korea’s “unwavering and principled support” for its war on Ukraine, as well as Pyongyang’s decision to recognise the independence of Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

“We are fully aware that many countries worldwide share similar viewpoints and assessments, but only a select few, such as the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea), explicitly declare their solidarity with Russia and can express it openly,” Mr Lavrov said.

KCNA said he praised North Korea for “firmly defending its sovereignty and security, remaining unfazed by any pressure of the US and the West,” and that Russia fully supports the policies of Mr Kim’s government to protect its security and economic interests.

China Belt and Road
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mr Putin in Beijing, China (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Earlier in the week, Mr Lavrov accompanied Mr Putin on a visit to Beijing which underscored Chinese support for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The September meeting between Mr Kim and Mr Putin triggered Western concerns about a potential arms alliance in which North Korea would supply Russia with munitions to fuel its war in Ukraine in exchange for advanced Russian technologies to boost Mr Kim’s military nuclear programme.

After arriving in Pyongyang, Mr Lavrov hailed Mr Putin’s meeting with Mr Kim as historic, saying their talks demonstrated the countries’ “deep interest in the development of comprehensive co-operation”.

The White House has said North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US believes Mr Kim is seeking sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return for the munitions to boost North Korea’s military and nuclear programme.

The flurry of diplomacy between Moscow and Pyongyang underscores how their interests are aligning in the face of intensifying confrontations with the United States.