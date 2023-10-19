Eating two servings of red meat a week increases diabetes risk, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eating two servings of red meat a week increases diabetes risk, study suggests

By Press Association
Eating red meat could increase your risk of type 2 diabetes, study suggests (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Eating just two servings of red meat per week may increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, new research suggests.

It also found that replacing red meat with plant-based protein sources, such as nuts and legumes, may reduce the chances of developing the condition.

Limiting red meat consumption to about one serving per week would be reasonable for people wishing to optimise their health, the researchers suggest.

Previous studies have indicated a link between red meat consumption and type 2 diabetes risk, and researchers say this study adds a greater level of certainty about the association.

It analysed a large number of type 2 diabetes cases among people being followed for an extended period of years.

First author Xiao Gu, postdoctoral research fellow in the department of nutrition at Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health, in the USA, said: “Our findings strongly support dietary guidelines that recommend limiting the consumption of red meat, and this applies to both processed and unprocessed red meat.”

In the study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers looked at health data from 216,695 people from the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS), NHS II, and Health Professionals Follow-up Study (HPFS) in the USA.

People were asked to complete questionnaires about their diet every two to four years, for up to 36 years.

During this time, more than 22,000 of them developed type 2 diabetes.

According to the findings, eating red meat, including processed and unprocessed red meat, was strongly associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

Those who ate the most red meat had a 62% higher risk of developing the condition compared to those who ate the least.

The research suggests that every additional daily serving of processed red meat was associated with a 46% greater chance of developing type 2 diabetes.

Every additional daily serving of unprocessed red meat was associated with a 24% greater risk, the study found.

Estimating the potential effects of replacing one daily serving of red meat for another protein source, researchers found that substituting a serving of nuts and legumes was associated with a 30% lower risk of type 2 diabetes. Substituting a serving of dairy products was linked to a 22% lower risk.

Senior author Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition, said: “Given our findings and previous work by others, a limit of about one serving per week of red meat would be reasonable for people wishing to optimise their health and wellbeing.”

According to the scientists, swapping red meat for healthy plant protein sources would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change, and provide other environmental benefits.