Netflix increases price of some subscriptions in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Netflix increases price of some subscriptions in the UK

By Press Association
The Netflix app (Ian West/PA)
The Netflix app (Ian West/PA)

Netflix has confirmed it is raising the price of some of its subscription plans in the UK.

The streaming giant said the price of its basic, ad-free subscription would rise from £6.99 a month to £7.99, while its premium subscription would rise from £15.99 to £17.99.

The rise comes as the US firm revealed it had added 8.8 million subscribers between July and September – more than expected – partly driven by its scheme to crack down on password sharing.

It has introduced an extra fee to enable more than one household to share the same account, which the company said accounted for around 30% of the new sign-ups in countries where it was available.

Netflix said many users appeared to be choosing this option rather than quitting the service.

The streaming firm’s latest financial results showed quarterly revenue was up 7.8% year-on-year to 8.5 billion dollars (£7 billion), with profits at 1.67 billion dollars (£1.38 billion).

Ben Barringer, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said: “After a difficult couple of years, Netflix’s turnaround is complete, as its recent efforts to crack down on password sharing and subscribers leaving have paid off.

“Its latest set of numbers were strong, with subscriptions significantly better than the market was expecting and margins growing too.

“Indeed, they now guide their sales growth to be back in double digit growth, and there is no reason that they cannot kick on from here and cement its place at the top of the film and TV hierarchy.

“It will be introducing further price rises in the US from 2024, and with a strong content slate lined up, and the fact it is less impacted by the US writer and actor strikes, it is set up for a strong future.”