Three people killed cycling in same London borough in six weeks

By Press Association
Harry Webb was one of three people killed while cycling in the London Borough of Hackney within a six-week period (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Three people have been killed while cycling in the same London borough within six weeks.

More than 100 people took part in a protest ride in Hackney on Wednesday night to demand safer streets.

A cyclist who died in hospital two days after being seriously injured in a collision with a car in Kenworthy Road on September 10 was named by the Metropolitan Police as 27-year-old Harry Webb.

The driver of the car – a 24-year-old woman – was arrested and later bailed pending further inquiries.

A statement by the Hackney Cycling Campaign, which organised the protest ride, said Mr Webb was “a kind, warm, generous and loving person” with “friends all over the world, from all nationalities and faiths”.

It went on: “Harry had just moved into his new house-share near Kenworthy Road with some musician friends who were working on projects together.

“It was a hot September day and, after a hard day sorting out his new living space, he decided to go for an evening swim at the Lido.

“Harry’s parents had dropped him off in London that Sunday and within a couple of hours of returning to Wales they received the emergency call.

“Harry’s injuries were terrible. The hospital did an emergency operation in hope of giving him a chance, but his injuries were too severe, and he passed away two days later.”

Two other people were killed while cycling in Hackney within a six-week period.

A 36-year-old mother-of-two died after an alleged hit-and-run collision with a car in Whiston Road on September 21, while a man in his 40s was killed in a crash at the junction of Great Eastern Street and Curtain Road on August 14.

Residents in Kenworthy Road and Whiston Road have been calling for improved road safety measures for several years.

Hackney Cycling Campaign co-ordinator Garmon ap Garth said: “We acknowledge that Hackney Council has done more than most London boroughs to enable cycling over many years, including introducing traffic filters, leading to the highest cycling levels in London, yet the recent deaths highlight that more action is required to make Hackney’s streets safer.”

Transport for London figures show at least 88 people have been killed in incidents on the capital’s roads so far this year, including seven cyclists.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is aiming to eradicate all deaths and serious injuries on the city’s roads by 2041.