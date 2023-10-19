CPR did not cause ‘multiplicity’ of baby’s rib fractures, murder trial jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CPR did not cause ‘multiplicity’ of baby’s rib fractures, murder trial jury told

By Press Association
Laura Langley is being tried at Preston Crown Court (Alamy/PA)
Efforts to revive a baby girl did not cause her “multiplicity” of rib fractures, a murder trial jury has been told.

Prosecutors say Laura Langley, 37, inflicted “terrible injuries” as she squeezed her seven-week-old daughter Edith to death at their home in Blackpool, Lancashire, in November 2020.

Edith is said to have suffered 30 rib fractures – to the front, back and side – between one and four hours before her death.

Three older cracked ribs said to have happened days earlier were also discovered, Preston Crown Court heard.

The defendant called 999 at 3.54am on November 20 and began CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) after she told the operator that Edith was not breathing.

Four minutes later, the court heard, paramedics arrived at Belgrave Road, Marton, and took over chest compressions as the youngster was in cardiac arrest.

The attempts to resuscitate Edith continued in vain as she arrived at Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 4.15am but she was pronounced dead at 4.43am.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour carried out a post-mortem examination of the infant and gave the cause of death as “compressive chest trauma”.

Giving evidence on Thursday, Dr Armour said the time period of CPR in this case was “not an unusually long time”.

She said, in her 36 years of experience, rib fractures from CPR are “rare”.

Dr Armour added: “If they do occur, they occur at the front of the ribs.”

Timothy Cray KC, prosecuting, asked: “What do you say to the suggestion that Edith’s recent 30 broken ribs were caused by the 45 minutes or so of CPR that was administered to her?”

Dr Armour replied: “My opinion is based on the number of rib fractures, the multiplicity … and the position of the rib fractures, these are not consistent with attempts to resuscitate baby Edith Langley.

“CPR is not the cause of the multiplicity of these rib fractures.”

Dr Armour said she also identified two sites of internal bruising around the ribs which she said would have happened when Edith’s heart was still beating.

She told the court the bruising was caused by bleeding from the fractured ends of the ribs.

Langley denies murder and child cruelty.