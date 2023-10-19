Husky stranded on window ledge rescued by fire crew armed with dog treats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husky stranded on window ledge rescued by fire crew armed with dog treats

By Press Association
Fire services attended a house in Tottenham to save a husky that made its way onto a window ledge (London Fire Brigade)
A husky stranded on a thin window ledge in London has been safely rescued by firefighters armed with dog treats.

Worried neighbours alerted the fire service after they noticed the young puppy named Coco on the first floor of a building on Siward Road, Tottenham, last Friday.

It is believed the husky had pushed through a window that was left ajar before climbing onto the ledge.

Firefighters used a 32-metre turntable ladder, which has a small platform, to bring Coco safely back to the ground.

Leading firefighter Dan Poullais said: “When we arrived at the house, we initially requested the support of the RSPCA and a Metropolitan Police dog handler but we could see the dog was whimpering and we were worried it was going to fall because the ledge was so narrow and it couldn’t turn around to get back inside.

“Rather than using one of our standard ladders, we thought the safest option would be to get our 32-metre turntable ladder to the scene so that we could bring the dog safely inside the ladder’s cage.”

Mr Poullais added that his colleague and dog lover Nick Michael climbed the ladder with dog treats, provided by neighbours, to help bring the husky down.

Mr Poullais said: “(Mr Michael) managed to get a collar and lead onto the dog and safely brought it down to the ground, where it began to calm down.

“Neighbours said they think the window was only slightly ajar and that the husky had managed to push the sash window up itself before climbing out.

“We were glad to help and the dog was safely returned to its owner when they returned home.”

The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Friday October 13 and was dealt with by firefighters from Tottenham Fire Station by 11.12pm.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters love animals and we are ready, willing and able to assist distressed or injured animals – the last thing we want is for people to put themselves at risk rescuing an animal themselves – but we do encourage people to call the RSPCA in the first instance and we will assist if our specialist equipment is required, as in this case.”