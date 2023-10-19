Casemiro to miss Manchester United’s trip to Sheffield United with ‘small issue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Casemiro to miss Manchester United’s trip to Sheffield United with ‘small issue’

By Press Association
Casemiro has been ruled out Manchester United’s trip to Bramall Lane through injury (Richard Sellers/PA)
Casemiro has been ruled out Manchester United’s trip to Bramall Lane through injury (Richard Sellers/PA)

Casemiro will miss Manchester United’s trip to Sheffield United on Saturday after sustaining a “small issue” while playing for Brazil, the club have said.

The midfielder was in action for his country in World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela last Friday and then Uruguay five days later.

In an update on players on United’s official website following a session at their training ground on Thursday, the club said: “Casemiro was absent, having remained in Brazil, on the club’s advice, to recover as swiftly as possible from a small issue picked up while playing for his country.

“He will be unavailable for Saturday’s game with the Blades but is expected back at Carrington early next week to resume training, although he is suspended for the Champions League encounter with FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford (on Tuesday), after being sent off in the defeat to Galatasaray.”

United also revealed Raphael Varane was working with the squad again after being absent for the 2-1 win over Brentford prior to the international break.

Fellow defender Jonny Evans, who picked up a knock while playing for Northern Ireland, was also involved on Thursday.

Jonny Evans also trained after a knock while on Northern Ireland duty
Jonny Evans also trained after a knock while on Northern Ireland duty (Richard Sellers/PA)

And the same applied to Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat – Reguilon has been sidelined for United’s last four games, while Amrabat sat out Morocco’s matches against Liberia and Ivory Coast.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are others who have been out of action due to injury, while Jadon Sancho has been training away from the first team “pending resolution of a squad discipline issue”.