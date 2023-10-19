Man decides to propose after visitors temporarily stranded on Eiffel Tower

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man decides to propose after visitors temporarily stranded on Eiffel Tower

By Press Association
The Eiffel Tower in Paris (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Eiffel Tower in Paris (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Police arrested a man climbing on the Eiffel Tower, leading to visitors being temporarily stranded at the summit – including a man who decided during the wait to propose to his partner.

Amir Khan, from Washington, DC, had been planning to propose to Kat Warren later on Thursday in a Paris garden away from the crowds, with a romantic dinner on the River Seine also on the menu.

But when the lifts were temporarily shut down because of the climber, stranding the couple and others at the top, Mr Khan decided to spring his surprise.

Pat Eaton-Robb, an Associated Press reporter from Connecticut who was also stuck up there, got their story.

“I figured we might be here longer than I imagined,” Mr Khan told Mr Eaton-Robb.

“So I didn’t want to miss dinner and she always wanted to be proposed to on or under the Eiffel Tower. So I figured, ‘This is it, this is the moment’.”

And the answer?

“Yes,” of course.

“He had a pretty good chance of me saying ‘Yes’ all along,” Ms Warren said, laughing.

The climber was found between the tower’s second and third floors, said Alice Beunardeau, communications director for the 1,083ft (330-metre) Paris landmark.

A specialist team of climbing firefighters led the man down and police arrested him, she said.

Visitors stranded at the top of the Eiffel Tower while police and firefighters dealt with a man climbing on the structure wait for the lifts to reopen in Paris
Visitors stranded at the top of the Eiffel Tower while police and firefighters dealt with a man climbing on the structure in Paris (Pat Eaton-Robb/AP)

Ms Beunardeau said she had subsequently been informed that the man was carrying a banner about American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

“I think it was ‘Free Billie Eilish’,” she said.

“I’m not certain of that at this moment but on the face of it, that was the message.”

Mr Eaton-Robb and his wife Kathleen have had an eventful week-long visit to Paris: on Tuesday, they were also in a crowd that was evacuated from the Palace of Versailles because of a security scare.