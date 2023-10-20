US military shoots down missiles and drones as it faces threats in Middle East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US military shoots down missiles and drones as it faces threats in Middle East

By Press Association
The USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, took out three missiles that had been fired from Yemen (Mass Communication Spc1st Class Ryan U Kledzik/US Naval Forces Europe-Africa via AP)
US forces in the Middle East are facing increasing threats after a Navy warship shot down missiles appearing to head toward Israel on Thursday.

American bases in Iraq and Syria have also repeatedly been targeted by drone attacks and on Thursday a US official said there had been an attack near Baghdad’s airport, where US forces are hosted.

The official said one projectile was shot down and another struck, but according to early reports no one was injured. It was not clear what type of munition was fired.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said information was still being gathered.

Pentagon Ryder
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon (Andrew Harnik, AP)

The USS Carney, a Navy destroyer in the northern Red Sea, intercepted three land attack cruise missiles and several drones that were launched by Houthi forces in Yemen.

The action potentially represented the first shots by the US military in the defence of Israel in this conflict.

Pentagon press secretary Brig Gen Patrick Ryder told reporters the missiles were “potentially” headed toward Israel but said the US has not finished its assessment of what they were targeting.

A US official said they do not believe the missiles — which were shot down over the water — were aimed at the warship.

An array of other drone attacks over the past three days did target US bases, including one in southern Syria on Thursday that caused minor injuries.

The attacks in the wake of a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital, triggering protests in a number of Muslim nations.

The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for the devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel almost two weeks ago, but Israel has denied responsibility for the al-Ahli hospital blast and the US has said its intelligence assessment found that Tel Aviv was not to blame.

In recent days, a number of militant groups across the region — from Hezbollah to the Houthis — have expressed support for the Palestinians and threatened Israel.

Since Tuesday, militants have launched at least four drone attacks on US military installations in Iraq and Syria where US troops train local defence forces and support the mission to counter the Islamic State group.

The attacks fuel escalating worries in the US and the West that the war in Israel could expand into a larger regional conflict.

“That’s exactly what we are trying to prevent,” Mr Ryder said.

The most recent drone attack was Thursday at al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq posted a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, saying they had fired a salvo of rockets at the base and “they hit their targets directly and precisely.”

A US official confirmed the latest attack but said it was too early to assess any impact.

The al-Tanf garrison in southeastern Syria was struck by drones on Thursday. US troops have maintained a presence at the base for a number of years to train Syrian allies and monitor Islamic State militant activity.

The Pentagon said one drone was shot down, but another hit the base and caused minor injuries.